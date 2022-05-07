ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys' Haven kicking off 37th annual crawfish festival Saturday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Boys' Haven is hosting its 37th annual crawfish, food, and music festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022. There is even a new addition to enjoy. It's all at the Event Centre Great Lawn located at 700 Crockett Street in Beaumont....

