ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Prep Softball: Mother Nature brings sectionals to a halt Friday

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWe1G_0fVjCppB00
File Photo by Heather Belcher

Mother Nature interjecting her two cents into postseason play is nothing new in West Virginia.

That was the unfortunate case again this year.

With torrential rain soaking the Mountain State, sectional softball play grinded to a halt Friday, with several games rescheduled for next week.

The only section that has been decided is Class AA Region 3, Section 1 where Wyoming East wrapped up the championship Thursday with a 5-1 win over Bluefield.

Wyoming East now waits to see who it will meet from Section 2 for the regional title.

Shady Spring and Independence are in the championship round from Section 2. That battle was set to take place Friday at Larry T. Poe Field before it was moved to Monday at 6 p.m in Coal City.

The Tigers have the edge in the double elimination format having beat the Patriots 1-0 Wednesday.

Independence won the first regular season clash, 2-0, before Shady won a 15-inning marathon, 1-0, in the second regular season tilt.

If Indy wins Monday, the deciding game will be Tuesday back in Coal City.

Longtime rivals Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson are vying for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 title.

The Spartans beat the Flying Eagles 4-0 Wednesday to advance to the championship round. Woodrow Wilson on the other hand made its way back to the title round with another win over Princeton Thursday.

Greenbrier East needs just one win to bring home the sectional plaque, while Woodrow Wilson will need back-to back wins.

The AAA game was postponed until Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Beckley. Should Woodrow win it will force another game at home Tuesday.

James Monroe holds the edge in Class A Region 3, Section 1 after defeating River View 9-1 Wednesday.

The Mavericks and the Raiders were washed out Friday as well, and the game will now be played Monday at 6 p.m. in Lindside. A River View win will force another game Tuesday in Monroe County.

Region 3, Section 2 still has some work to do going forward as a result of having six teams in the section.

Richwood, Greenbrier West and Midland Trail are all still alive for the sectional title.

The Lumberjacks and the Cavaliers also fell victim to the rain Friday and will not play again until Monday in Rupert at 6 p.m.

Richwood has fought its way through the elimination round with wins over Charleston Catholic and Webster County after dropping its first round game to Midland Trail.

West received a bye in the opening round before it knocked off Webster in round two. The Cavaliers fell into the elimination round after dropping an 8-0 battle with Trail.

The Patriots will host the Richwood-West winner Tuesday in Hico. If the championship advances to the ‘if necessary” game, it will be played at the highest remaining seed Wednesday.

Regional softball action is scheduled for May 16-21 with the winner of Section 1 hosting the first game of the best-of-three championship. Section 2 will get the next game with game three going back to Section 1 if needed.

The state softball tournament will be played May 25-26 in South Charleston.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Cast your vote for the Week 7 Softball Player of the Week!

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for softball and baseball season. Below are the candidates for the seventh week of the season. Voting will close Monday at midnight. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie.
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Wyoming State
Lootpress

Prep Softball: Emma Johnson named Week 5 Player of the Week

Princeton softball standout Emma Johnson has not been afraid to put in hard work. Now the sophomore hurler is reaping the rewards. In week five of the high school softball season, Johnson went 10-for-16 at the plate driving in nine runs helping the Tigers win four of their five games played. Johnson also picked up three wins in the circle, throwing 14.2 innings and striking out 26 batters.
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Prep Baseball: McKinney breathing new life into Richwood baseball

The last several years have been a rough go for Richwood on the baseball diamond. First year head coach Mike McKinney is hoping to bring that to an end. “They just haven’t had much success here in a long time,” McKinney said. “When I got down there, the field hadn’t been dragged in three years. With everything that is going on, I just felt like it was the right time to take the job.”
RICHWOOD, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woodrow Wilson
WDTV

Robert C. Byrd’s Ezra Johnson signs with Salem swimming

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd’s Ezra Johnson is set to be a Salem Tiger next fall. Johnson signed with Salem’s swimming program Monday afternoon, but reflected on how the Flying Eagles set him up for this moment. “Well, firstly, teamwork. Actually having to be a part...
SALEM, WV
Lootpress

Girls Basketball: New River CTC Invitational field announced

The schedule for the girls basketball matchups of the 2023 New River CTC Invitational has been set with the tournament running from Jan. 3-7, 2023, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. “We’re bringing our strongest girls field to Beckley for the fifth New River CTC Invitational with six of the...
BECKLEY, WV
WTAP

Carlee Nelson to compete for National Title

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carlee Nelson, a senior gymnast for Gymniks Gymnastics will be competing in the Women’s Development Program National Championships. She will be taking her skills to Arizona with the hopes of claiming a national title. This will be her second time competing for a national championship...
VIENNA, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectionals#Mother Nature#Raiders#Prep Softball#Tigers#Patriots#Independence#Spartans#The Flying Eagles 4 0#Aaa
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy