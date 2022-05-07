Prep Softball: Mother Nature brings sectionals to a halt Friday

File Photo by Heather Belcher

Mother Nature interjecting her two cents into postseason play is nothing new in West Virginia.

That was the unfortunate case again this year.

With torrential rain soaking the Mountain State, sectional softball play grinded to a halt Friday, with several games rescheduled for next week.

The only section that has been decided is Class AA Region 3, Section 1 where Wyoming East wrapped up the championship Thursday with a 5-1 win over Bluefield.

Wyoming East now waits to see who it will meet from Section 2 for the regional title.

Shady Spring and Independence are in the championship round from Section 2. That battle was set to take place Friday at Larry T. Poe Field before it was moved to Monday at 6 p.m in Coal City.

The Tigers have the edge in the double elimination format having beat the Patriots 1-0 Wednesday.

Independence won the first regular season clash, 2-0, before Shady won a 15-inning marathon, 1-0, in the second regular season tilt.

If Indy wins Monday, the deciding game will be Tuesday back in Coal City.

Longtime rivals Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson are vying for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 title.

The Spartans beat the Flying Eagles 4-0 Wednesday to advance to the championship round. Woodrow Wilson on the other hand made its way back to the title round with another win over Princeton Thursday.

Greenbrier East needs just one win to bring home the sectional plaque, while Woodrow Wilson will need back-to back wins.

The AAA game was postponed until Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Beckley. Should Woodrow win it will force another game at home Tuesday.

James Monroe holds the edge in Class A Region 3, Section 1 after defeating River View 9-1 Wednesday.

The Mavericks and the Raiders were washed out Friday as well, and the game will now be played Monday at 6 p.m. in Lindside. A River View win will force another game Tuesday in Monroe County.

Region 3, Section 2 still has some work to do going forward as a result of having six teams in the section.

Richwood, Greenbrier West and Midland Trail are all still alive for the sectional title.

The Lumberjacks and the Cavaliers also fell victim to the rain Friday and will not play again until Monday in Rupert at 6 p.m.

Richwood has fought its way through the elimination round with wins over Charleston Catholic and Webster County after dropping its first round game to Midland Trail.

West received a bye in the opening round before it knocked off Webster in round two. The Cavaliers fell into the elimination round after dropping an 8-0 battle with Trail.

The Patriots will host the Richwood-West winner Tuesday in Hico. If the championship advances to the ‘if necessary” game, it will be played at the highest remaining seed Wednesday.

Regional softball action is scheduled for May 16-21 with the winner of Section 1 hosting the first game of the best-of-three championship. Section 2 will get the next game with game three going back to Section 1 if needed.

The state softball tournament will be played May 25-26 in South Charleston.