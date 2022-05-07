ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Residents call for traffic light change after fatal crash

By Joel Lopez
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
People living in the Sea Meadow 55+ community in Boynton Beach told WPTV on Friday that enough is enough.

"There's accidents constantly out here, as you can see the traffic zipping by us right now," said Danny Ferrell, a resident of Sea Meadow.

This after a crash along Gateway Boulevard and Royal Manor Circle on Wednesday left Daniel Weitze, 68, of Boynton Beach, dead.

"My biggest concern was that it would be me next time, that next time I'm going up to the Publix, that would be me in the accident out there and I may not come back home," said Ferrell.

Boynton Beach Police Department
Daniel Weitze was killed in this crash at Gateway Boulevard and Royal Manor Circle in Boynton Beach.

For people walking, they can press a crosswalk button for the lights to turn red and cross the busy six-lane road.

But drivers must wait at a blinking red light and wait for traffic to slow down to turn onto Gateway Boulevard.

"But you got people in their upper 70s out here and their reaction time is a lot slower, and you have people flying up this road at 65 mph and not stopping," said Sea Meadow resident Sandra Leufkens. "How many people have to die before they do something?"

The Sea Meadow neighborhood is divided by Gateway Boulevard and residents on the north side have to cross the road to use the pool and other amenities.

"Just the other day, I was taking my golf cart across the road," recalled Leufkens. "We pushed the light to turn it red and a car just ran right through it, almost took out the poor lady walking across the street."

Residents said this has been an ongoing battle for nearly 30 years and want police to increase patrol but also fix the light to give drivers a safe way to exit their neighborhood.

"I hope to live here for 30-something years in peace and happiness and not be just another one who gets hit out here on Gateway," said Ferrell.

Neighbors said city officials have told them they are looking into the matter.

"One fatality is far too many," said Leufkens. "This should've been taken care of a long time ago, even before a fatality happened."

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Boynton Beach police traffic homicide investigators at 561-742-6147.

Comments / 4

AT S.R.
3d ago

I moved from Boynton soon after the cows left ..gateway was just fields and small homes..the Motorola days..now it's way to busy and unrecognizable..

Reply(1)
2
