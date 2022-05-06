ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Late goal lifts Peabody boys lacrosse to Danish Cup victory

By Mike Alongi
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MXX9J_0fVjC9HG00

PEABODY — The Peabody boys lacrosse team simply would not give up possession of the Danish cup trophy this year, as the Tanners scored with 23 seconds left to take down cross-town rival Bishop Fenwick by a score of 8-7 in the annual meeting Friday night at Donaldson Stadium.

“I think nervous is the best way to describe how I felt for this entire game,” said Peabody coach Leo Shidler. “Half of the guys on this team are playing in their first Danish cup this year, so the inexperience is definitely something that was affecting us early. But I’ve got to give a lot of credit to our more experienced guys, because they really calmed everyone down and kept us in it the whole way.”

The team MVP award for Peabody went to goalie Derek Patturelli, as the senior captain made 13 saves in key spots, to help lift the Tanners to victory.

“The guy is just a leader and that’s all there is to it,” Shidler said of Patturelli. “Not only is he making those saves and keeping us in the game back there, but he’s also coaching up the younger guys and making sure that everyone is in the right place and doing the right thing. You just can’t teach that stuff.”

Paterelli’s counterpart on the Bishop Fenwick side, junior Will Gibbs, earned MVP honors for his team after making 10 saves on the night.

“Gibby is a great goalie, and he showed it out there tonight,” said Fenwick coach Dave MacKenzie. “He’s a funny guy and he likes to keep things loose out there on the field, but when the time comes to make a play, we know he’s going to make it.”

As for the scoring, Nick Salvati — who scored the game-winning goal with 23 seconds to play — finished the night with two goals to lead the way for Peabody. Matthew Bettencourt added two goals and two assists, while Cam Collins had two goals and one assist. Danny Barrett had one goal and one assist, Tyler Kalloo scored one goal and Trotman Smith notched one assist.

For Fenwick, Manny Alvarez-Segee notched four goals and one assist to pace the offense. Joey Marshall scored two goals, while Brady McClung finished with one goal and one assist. Jake Westin added one goal, while Aiden Byrne notched one assist.

The game was back and forth the whole way, with the two sides sitting tied at 4-4 at halftime.

Fenwick gained some momentum and took a two-goal lead into the fourth quarter, but Peabody roared back with goals from Salvati and Collins in the final five minutes to tie things up at 7-7.

Then, after a big defensive stop, the Tanners got the ball back, got into their offensive set and put the ball onto the stick of Collins. The senior captain sent a pass over to Salvati, who ripped a tough-angle shot that snuck under the crossbar to give Peabody an 8-7 lead with 23 seconds to play.

All the Tanners needed to do from there was win a faceoff and get a possession, which they did quickly before running out the rest of the clock to take home the win and keep the trophy.

Bishop Fenwick (7-6) hosts Arlington Catholic Monday (5:30).

Peabody (4-5) plays on the road at Saugus Monday (4).

The post Late goal lifts Peabody boys lacrosse to Danish Cup victory appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill boys lacrosse edges Homer in OT, tops Marcelus

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A big weekend of area high school boys lacrosse would see Westhill challenged at the top of the Onondaga High School League by Marcellus and Skaneateles on consecutive nights. The Mustangs went first last Friday night, and the game evolved into just the kind of defensive struggle preferred by the Warriors, […]
MARCELLUS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peabody, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Saugus, MA
Peabody, MA
Sports
NESN

Tony DeAngelo Throws Stick As Bruins Put Game 4 Dagger In Hurricanes

Tony DeAngelo lost his cool on several occasions Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. Late in the third period of the Game 4 matchup between the Bruins and the Hurricanes, DeAngelo was penalized for cross-checking Curtis Lazar. Although the infraction was both blatant and foolish on DeAngelo’s part, the Carolina defenseman still came after Lazar with punches and shoves. Boston’s fourth-line center, to his credit, managed to maintain restraint and not retaliate.
BOSTON, MA
Ocean City Today

WP Lady Mallards win ‘competitive’ game with Herons

(May 6, 2022) The Worcester Prep and Gunston School girls’ lacrosse teams battled in Centreville on Wednesday, with the visiting Lady Mallards coming out on top, 10-7. “[It was a] competitive one,” said Prep Coach Chris Williams. “Gunston played a high energy game and kept the pressure on us the entire game. Our girls have played seven games in two weeks, plus in the midst of AP testing, and came out a bit sluggish but we took their best punch and kept battling. It was a great game and we held on for a big conference win.”
CENTREVILLE, MD
The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Saturday, May 7

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Saturday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Old Rochester’s Jen Williams set a meet record during Saturday’s 12th Sunset Track & Field Invitational at GNB Voc-Tech, clocking a winning time of 14.83 in the 110 hurdles. Other winners for the Bulldogs were Maggie Brogioli in the high jump (5-00), Murray Copps in the mile (4:44.33) and Colby Gross in the 400 (50.16). For Wareham, Ben Brogioli took first in the triple jump (41-00.50) and Garrett Goodman won the discus (136-01). Apponequet’s Logan Miller won the javelin (153-00) while GNB Voc-Tech’s Diana Jesus took first in the shot put (38-03) and teammate Daniel Ward won the 400 hurdles (1:00.13).
ROCHESTER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Barrett
Eagle Newspapers

CBA boys lacrosse takes first losses of season

The long-established pecking order in area high school boys lacrosse reversed itself in April, with Christian Brothers Academy and East Syracuse Minoa going to the forefront. CBA, in fact, was nearly the lone unbeaten team in Section III going into May, sitting at no. 2 in the state Class C rankings despite taking its first loss of the season April 30 in a 7-5 defeat to Pittsford.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#Danish Cup#Manny Alvarez#Mvp#Patturelli
Itemlive.com

Lynn English baseball blanks Everett

LYNN — The Lynn English baseball team scored a run in the bottom of the first and it held up all game long, as the Bulldogs ended up riding a The post Lynn English baseball blanks Everett appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy