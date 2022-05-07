ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Flood clean-up kits, tetanus shots to be distributed in Huntington

By Cameron Gunnoe
 4 days ago
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Huntington announced Friday evening that flood clean-up kits will be distributed on Saturday, May 7 at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Enslow Boulevard across the bridge from Enslow Park.

The announcement comes in the wake of the substantial flooding that occurred throughout the city Friday morning and afternoon, which ultimately resulted in a State of Emergency declaration from Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.

“This is a critical step to ensure that recovery and funding resources are delivered quickly,” Williams said of the declaration.

Along with free flood clean-up kits, Cabell-Huntington Health Department personnel will be on hand with tetanus shots available for all would like one at no cost. This is a preventative measure which has been put in place to combat the elevated risk of tetanus commonly associated with exposure to flood water.

Updates for the City of Huntington can be followed at the city’s Facebook page here.

