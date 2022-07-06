ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12: next episode, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

By Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 ( RHOBH ) is back, and that means the luxury, glamour and money money have returned — which is what draws us to the Housewives franchise to begin with.

Something interesting about this particular season is that each lady has their own internal or external struggles going on. Whether it’s Erika Jayne’s very public legal issues or Crystal Kung Minkoff’s eating disorder, there’s somewhat of a relatability factor within their struggles — even though we may not have the bank account to stand up to the casts’.

Stay tuned for vacations to Aspen, Colorado and Punta Mita, Mexico this season! We all know that if cast trips do anything, it’s that they bring out any and all lingering thoughts, feelings and drama.

When is the next Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 episode?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is in full swing on Bravo with new episodes airing live on Wednesdays. In the UK, the new season is available to stream on hayu . Also, subscribers to Sky TV and NOW TV have access to the episodes the next day via Peacock .

The all-new episode of RHOBH titled "Calamity Jayne" debuts Wednesday, July 6, at  8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. Here is a brief synopsis of what viewers can expect when it airs:

"Erika lands in hot water with Garcelle over some choice words. Kyle tries to atone for some words of her own. Lisa is amused by Diana's new look. Crystal tries to help Dorit with her ongoing anxieties."

Judging by the sneak peek of this week's episode, Erika may find herself in hot water for the next few episodes. She'll definitely have some explaining to do at the forthcoming season 12 reunion.

See more

By the way, how did you feel about the addition of another new housewife in Beverly Hills ?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 cast

Why mess with a good thing? Not much has changed with the cast for season 12. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff are all returning as full-time Housewives. Kathy Hilton, Kyle’s sister, is also coming back as a friend-of.

All eyes will be on newcomer Diana Jenkins, a Bosnian war refugee who is introduced to the other ladies by Crystal. She married into a banking fortune and runs in Beverly Hills’ most elite circles. She suffered a traumatic miscarriage and, in the new season, is focused on having another baby. Good luck to any of the ladies who cross Diana, though. She appears to be quite the match.

There will also be a new friend-of introduced by Garcelle. Sheree Zampino, who is Will Smith’s ex-wife, hilariously shows up to an event with the dress code “yoga clothes” in actual yoga clothes. OG fans of the show know that there’s nothing casual about these ladies.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 plot

It’s a mixture of the four Fs this season: Family, financials, fights and fashion. Kyle’s oldest daughter, Farrah, gets engaged, and just when everything seems like it’s going well, family drama pokes its head. Lisa loses her mother and struggles to cope without her. Dorit’s home is broken into while she is home, and she works to heal with her friends by her side — aside from one who lacks sympathy.

Erika’s legal issues persist. Similar to last season, Erika isn’t happy with her friends sharing their opinions on her life. Garcelle buys a beach house and struggles to find the balance between her talk show and writing her memoir, and spending time with her teenage sons.

After renting from Kyle last season, Sutton has settled into her dream home. She’s on the search for love, and finds herself in the middle of drama with some of the ladies. Crystal opens up more about her feelings, however, her honesty puts her friendships at risk. Diana has no issue being the villain when she comes toe to toe with Sutton.

In the trailer, we see Lisa confront Kathy in front of Kyle, saying, “You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not gonna get away with it.” Erika also wants Kathy to be called out (since she was called out) over something she said or did.

What happened in episode one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12?

In episode one we got an insider’s look at a terrifying situation that happened in October 2021 when Dorit Kemsley was held at gunpoint during a home robbery.

While her husband was away, three men broke into the Kemsley home and came into Dorit’s bedroom. In a terrifying turn of events, one of the men allegedly held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her before wrapping up $1 million’s worth of jewelry, luxury handbags, and valuables in a comforter and fleeing the property.

But while Dorit's friends were there to help her through her harrowing ordeal the following day, not everyone was that sympathetic and fans have accused Sutton Stracke of lacking empathy over what happened after she compared Dorit's terrifying situation to a frustrating day at work.

Something tells us Dorit isn't going to be happy when she finds out how unsympathetic Sutton was behind her back...

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The tears are flowing, the Birkins and Cartier are in full view, and people’s true colors are being shown in the season 12 trailer.

Check it out below:

See more

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters will star in new Netflix real estate reality show Buying Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky are set to star in their own reality show. According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, the new Netflix docusoap Buying Beverly Hills will center on the 51-year-old founder and CEO's real estate brokerage firm The Agency where Farrah, 33, and Alexia, 26 work as agents.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Lisa Rinna draws backlash for viral comments on Garcelle Beauvais, 'Real Housewives of Dubai'

The real-life soap opera of "Real Housewives" has taken a new, nasty turn thanks to an exchange that includes Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins, Garcelle Beauvais and Chanel Ayan. Thanks to some social media comments sent out (and since deleted) by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna, the sniping has gone international, But is it all just a stunt to drive viewership to the franchise's newest entry? Let's take a look.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Says Vicki Gunvalson Called Her Boss To Get Teddi Mellencamp Fired From Their Podcast

Tamra Judge is always stirring the pot, long after she was let go of Real Housewives of Orange County. The former Housewives veteran has kept herself busy though. She is appearing on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, which is season 2 of the hit RHUGT series. Tamra also started a podcast with former […] The post Tamra Judge Says Vicki Gunvalson Called Her Boss To Get Teddi Mellencamp Fired From Their Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Sheree Zampino
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Kathy Hilton
SheKnows

RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Wants to Get Rid of $9.75 Million Aspen Estate Where Bravo TV Drama Went Down

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are always playing with their real estate portfolio, most recently selling their Bel Air mansion, but it’s their latest listing that might draw some curiosity from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans. The couple put their stunning Aspen home on the market for $9.75 million, but it’s the drama that reportedly goes on there this season that has everyone talking.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Cinemablend

Kyle Richards Explains Her Side After Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Footage Shows Her Denying Sutton Stracke's Miscarriages

In the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a heated argument ensued between newcomer Diana Jenkins and co-star Sutton Stracke over the former’s surprising decision to show up at Garcelle Beauvais’ b-day party. The freshman star had been candid in a group text about how a miscarriage had impacted her health last year and was the reason why she wouldn’t be able to attend the event. When Stracke confronted her about the change of heart, she ended up sharing that she also had two miscarriages in her lifetime. However, footage for next week’s episode shows Kyle Richards, who was a bystander to the debacle, denying that Stracke ever had a miscarriage at all. She’s now giving her side to an ever-escalating and awkward storyline.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Erika Jayne's Drunken Moments From RHOBH's Latest Episode, Ranked

Love or hate her, there's no denying that Erika Jayne makes for great reality TV. If that wasn't obvious before, then the June 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills certainly solidified it. We picked back up in Mexico, where the group has been enjoying a drama-filled vacation as Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff continue to clash, Diana Jenkins is starting to wage her first feud and Kyle Richards is probably off somewhere doing the splits.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Rhobh#Crystal Kung Minkoff#Bravo#Sky Tv
ETOnline.com

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Where Are They Now?

There have been many installations of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise over the years, but few have delivered a cast of characters quite as compelling as the ladies of Salt Lake City — and the show has only been on since late 2020. Over the course of its two...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
E! News

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club

Watch: Tamra Judge Says Brandi Glanville Was the MESSIEST UGT Housewife. Introductions have been made, awkward moments had, and most importantly, rooms, assigned. Now that we're truly in the thick of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, it's time to evaluate what each former Bravo star is bringing to the table—good or bad. Who can stir the pot without lifting a finger? Who has the ability to ease lingering tension? Who's giving the O.G. of the O.C. the heimlich so she doesn't choke one of her many horse pills?
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge And Alexis Bellino Are Allegedly In Talks To Return To Real Housewives Of Orange County

“The casting for next season is some of the best casting we’ve had. I have not been this excited about casting in a long time,” said Andy Cohen back in 2020 before the major Season 16 Real Housewives of Orange County casting shake up. How did he do? Over the last few years the show has said goodbye to Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and Kelly Dodd and added Heather Dubrow, Jen Armstrong, and Noella Bergener to the mix.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Says Vicki Gunvalson Didn’t Want To Film Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip And Had No Interest In Being A Part Of The Group

Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley are still going after eachother following their appearances on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. These two didn’t get off on the right foot, to say the least. Vicki came on the show without a WooHoo in sight. She was fresh off a break-up from Steve Lodge, touting an anti-vaccine position in a house full of Covid losses, and generally poo-pooing the infamous Bluestone Manor. Dorinda on the other hand, was the hostess doing the mostest.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Our Favorite Real Housewives Pets

Pets can save our sanity. They see us in our most vulnerable moments, don’t believe in privacy, and if they could talk we’d be screwed. Our animal brethren love us unconditionally (unless they are cats). Even the most unpleasant person can find comfort cohabitating with a friend that has four legs and whiskers. Many of […] The post Our Favorite Real Housewives Pets appeared first on Reality Tea.
PETS
Distractify

Crystal Kung Minkoff's Husband Is Kind of a Big Deal Outside of 'RHOBH'

After a big shakeup where multiple main cast members and those who are considered guests of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills decided to not come back for Season 11, fans didn't know what that meant for the future of the show. Luckily, Season 12 has proven that a few mainstays are still here to keep the drama going. On top of that, one of the freshest additions to the main cast — Crystal Kung Minkoff, has been making waves as a housewife.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Admits To “Failing Miserably” Sometimes As A Host While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

You can’t always make it nice — even if you’re Dorinda Medley. The legendary hostess is gearing up for this week’s premiere of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, and in the latest episode of her Radio Andy show, “Make It Nice,” she dished about what it was really like to have all of those […] The post Dorinda Medley Admits To “Failing Miserably” Sometimes As A Host While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

103
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy