The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12: next episode, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 ( RHOBH ) is back, and that means the luxury, glamour and money money have returned — which is what draws us to the Housewives franchise to begin with.

Something interesting about this particular season is that each lady has their own internal or external struggles going on. Whether it’s Erika Jayne’s very public legal issues or Crystal Kung Minkoff’s eating disorder, there’s somewhat of a relatability factor within their struggles — even though we may not have the bank account to stand up to the casts’.

Stay tuned for vacations to Aspen, Colorado and Punta Mita, Mexico this season! We all know that if cast trips do anything, it’s that they bring out any and all lingering thoughts, feelings and drama.

When is the next Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 episode?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is in full swing on Bravo with new episodes airing live on Wednesdays. In the UK, the new season is available to stream on hayu . Also, subscribers to Sky TV and NOW TV have access to the episodes the next day via Peacock .

The all-new episode of RHOBH titled "Calamity Jayne" debuts Wednesday, July 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. Here is a brief synopsis of what viewers can expect when it airs:

"Erika lands in hot water with Garcelle over some choice words. Kyle tries to atone for some words of her own. Lisa is amused by Diana's new look. Crystal tries to help Dorit with her ongoing anxieties."

Judging by the sneak peek of this week's episode, Erika may find herself in hot water for the next few episodes. She'll definitely have some explaining to do at the forthcoming season 12 reunion.

By the way, how did you feel about the addition of another new housewife in Beverly Hills ?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 cast

Why mess with a good thing? Not much has changed with the cast for season 12. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff are all returning as full-time Housewives. Kathy Hilton, Kyle’s sister, is also coming back as a friend-of.

All eyes will be on newcomer Diana Jenkins, a Bosnian war refugee who is introduced to the other ladies by Crystal. She married into a banking fortune and runs in Beverly Hills’ most elite circles. She suffered a traumatic miscarriage and, in the new season, is focused on having another baby. Good luck to any of the ladies who cross Diana, though. She appears to be quite the match.

There will also be a new friend-of introduced by Garcelle. Sheree Zampino, who is Will Smith’s ex-wife, hilariously shows up to an event with the dress code “yoga clothes” in actual yoga clothes. OG fans of the show know that there’s nothing casual about these ladies.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 plot

It’s a mixture of the four Fs this season: Family, financials, fights and fashion. Kyle’s oldest daughter, Farrah, gets engaged, and just when everything seems like it’s going well, family drama pokes its head. Lisa loses her mother and struggles to cope without her. Dorit’s home is broken into while she is home, and she works to heal with her friends by her side — aside from one who lacks sympathy.

Erika’s legal issues persist. Similar to last season, Erika isn’t happy with her friends sharing their opinions on her life. Garcelle buys a beach house and struggles to find the balance between her talk show and writing her memoir, and spending time with her teenage sons.

After renting from Kyle last season, Sutton has settled into her dream home. She’s on the search for love, and finds herself in the middle of drama with some of the ladies. Crystal opens up more about her feelings, however, her honesty puts her friendships at risk. Diana has no issue being the villain when she comes toe to toe with Sutton.

In the trailer, we see Lisa confront Kathy in front of Kyle, saying, “You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not gonna get away with it.” Erika also wants Kathy to be called out (since she was called out) over something she said or did.

What happened in episode one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12?

In episode one we got an insider’s look at a terrifying situation that happened in October 2021 when Dorit Kemsley was held at gunpoint during a home robbery.

While her husband was away, three men broke into the Kemsley home and came into Dorit’s bedroom. In a terrifying turn of events, one of the men allegedly held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her before wrapping up $1 million’s worth of jewelry, luxury handbags, and valuables in a comforter and fleeing the property.

But while Dorit's friends were there to help her through her harrowing ordeal the following day, not everyone was that sympathetic and fans have accused Sutton Stracke of lacking empathy over what happened after she compared Dorit's terrifying situation to a frustrating day at work.

Something tells us Dorit isn't going to be happy when she finds out how unsympathetic Sutton was behind her back...

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The tears are flowing, the Birkins and Cartier are in full view, and people’s true colors are being shown in the season 12 trailer.

Check it out below:

