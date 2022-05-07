ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Families Against Violence host second annual Mother’s Day celebration

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0698ld_0fVjA2Ab00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield Friday, Families Against Violence hosted their second annual community Mother’s Day celebration ahead of mother’s day on Sunday.

Springfield Rescue Mission holds commencement ceremony

At Friday’s event, the community was able to come together, with families supporting families who have lost loved ones due to violence.

“Mothers are the cornerstones of the community so this is all about uplifting the community and working together to support one another,” said Francena Brown, President of Families Against Violence.

Families against violence is a support and advocacy group that offers support to families who have lost loved ones to homicide, domestic violence, gun violence, or suicide. Friday marked their second annual mothers day celebration.

“When you lose a loved one it’s hard to celebrate Mother’s Day because they are hurting, grieving, and in pain. So basically what we do is make the mothers feel that they are loved and someone does care for them,” Brown said.

Francena Brown started this group in 2019 in an effort to help grieving families having lost two children of her own to violence. Families Against Violence want to celebrate mothers, advocate against violence in the community, and stand in solidarity.

“We advocate for families, we help them with their funerals, so we make them feel that someone is in their corner,” Brown said.

Dr. Gloria B. Williams lost a son. She says Mother’s Day is a time to come together to celebrate life and make sure that their loved ones are never forgotten.

“And so if we all support each other and share our losses and our experiences that will help each other get through this situation,” said Dr. Gloria B. Williams.

Friday’s event was also a statement of solidarity to make Springfield a safe and peaceful city for everyone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New DCF report shows missteps prior to girl’s death in foster mother’s care

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A new Department of Children and Families report shows several missteps in the case of a 4-year-old girl who died in the care of her foster mother. Joy King Castro died in the care of her foster mother, Lakeisha Mitchell, 42, last August. Investigators charged Mitchell with aggravated child abuse and murder after they said Joy was beaten and left in a bathtub.
TITUSVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Gun Violence#Mothers Day#Funerals#Suicide#Families Against Violence#Mother
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
AOL Corp

'Cinderella phenomenon': Why some abusive parents target one child

Cinderella is supposed to be a fairy tale, but for some her story is a dark, relatable reality. When Ari Sherfield's stepfather entered her life, everything changed. At 7, she was put in charge of housework and taking care of her younger siblings. She was also the only one in her family who was physically abused, at times for inane things like "breathing too hard."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WWLP

Cheese-filled pierogis recalled due to undeclared milk

(WWTI) — Several varieties of pierogis have been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration. According to the FDA, Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma’s Cuisine of East Stroudsburg, PA has recalled cheese-filled pierogi products due to an undeclared milk allergen. Recalled products were sold in 1 pound and 3 pound plastic bags under the brand’s Grandma’s […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy