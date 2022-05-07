Fire Weather Watch issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock Texas. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 704 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Happy to Claytonville to 8 miles northwest of Petersburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 655 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet at Tulia measured a wind gust of 70 mph. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This storm has a history of producing winds near or in excess of 70 mph. * Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Floydada, Hale Center, Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Lockney, Kress, Happy, Quitaque, Vigo Park, South Plains, Claytonville, Dougherty, Mackenzie Reservoir, Aiken, and Seth Ward. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

BRISCOE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO