McMinnville man charged with leaving the scene of an accident

A 37-year-old McMinnville man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after allegedly hitting a 19-year-old female on a scooter last Friday night. Robert Michael Hill was charged with fleeing the scene and driving on a revoked licence. He also tried to get rid of his car, a Nissan Altima, which officers had been looking for.

A 19-year-old girl, Heather Hix, was injured after she was hit by the car while she was riding a scooter toward the bypass on Faulkner Springs Road. The driver of the car involved in the collision returned to the scene and made sure she was okay before fleeing.

