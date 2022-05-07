ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, TN

McMinnville man charged with leaving the scene of an accident

Warren County News Digest
Warren County News Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShX4u_0fVj9Efo00
Google Map

A 37-year-old McMinnville man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after allegedly hitting a 19-year-old female on a scooter last Friday night. Robert Michael Hill was charged with fleeing the scene and driving on a revoked licence. He also tried to get rid of his car, a Nissan Altima, which officers had been looking for.

A 19-year-old girl, Heather Hix, was injured after she was hit by the car while she was riding a scooter toward the bypass on Faulkner Springs Road. The driver of the car involved in the collision returned to the scene and made sure she was okay before fleeing.

Subscribe here for more details.

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Passenger killed by flying tire on I 75

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga investigators report a passenger was killed in a wreck on I 75 this morning. It happened just before noon near Volkswagen Drive. Traffic investigators say a Chevy was pulling a trailer heading north. A wheel came off from the trailer and bounced across the concrete...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Mcminnville, TN
WSMV

Confrontation at food truck ends in fatal shooting on interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a confrontation at a food truck outside a market on Benton Avenue near the fairground ended in a fatal shooting. MNPD said Bryan Covington, 24, was cooking in the food truck when he said three armed men approached, demanding money that Covington owed one of them. Covington told them that he and a friend gave the men the cash they had, but it wasn’t enough.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Hill
CBS Minnesota

80-Year-Old Man Injured In Central Minnesota Crash

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – An 80-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning after car crash in central Minnesota. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, a truck and a van collided near County Road 5 and County Road 40 Northwest in Lake Andrew Township shortly after 7:30 a.m. The truck driver, an 80-year-old man from Pennock, suffered possible life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van, a 29-year-old man, had non-life threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Nissan
Nashville News Hub

Authorities are working to identify a man and woman involved in an April 16 shooting at a Murfreesboro Pike convenience store

Nashville, TENNESSEE – MNPD officials said that investigators are working to identify a man and woman involved in an April 16 shooting. Metro Police said the shots fired incident occurred at a Murfreesboro Pike convenience store. The unidentified store clerk at the Exxon, 1309 Murfreesboro Pike, reportedly refused to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Three students taken to hospital after morning school bus crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Three students were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash this morning in Cleveland. It happened on Holloway Road around 7:30. The bus was loaded with students arriving at Lake Forest Middle School. Sheriff’s officers say a car crossed the center line and...
CLEVELAND, TN
WSMV

Man found dead in parking lot of Madison apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man found fatally shot at a Madison apartment complex on Sunday morning did not have identification. The man was found shot just after 3 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot of 18Thirty Apartments on Spring Branch Drive. Police said efforts are underway to identify him through fingerprints.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man stabbed early Saturday morning, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a stabbing that left one man injured. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Union Avenue for a wounding just before 6 a.m. on May 7. Police said a man was found stabbed and taken to Regional One Hospital...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian killed on I-65 on Thursday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was struck and killed while walking on the interstate in Nashville on Thursday night. According to Metro Police, 32-year-old Joshua Taylor was driving south on I-65 with his family on Thursday evening when his child threw a toy out of the SUV’s window. Taylor parked the SUV off the ramp at Harding Place and walked along the interstate to look for the toy.
NASHVILLE, TN
Warren County News Digest

Warren County News Digest

Warren County, Tennessee
27
Followers
5
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Warren County News Digest provides daily and weekly news and news summarization for Warren County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy