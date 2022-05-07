Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock Texas. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR FLOYD...NORTHEASTERN HALE...SWISHER AND BRISCOE COUNTIES At 711 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Wayside to Claytonville to 8 miles northwest of Petersburg, moving east at 45 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE INTERSTATE 27 CORRIDOR BETWEEN TULIA AND HALE CENTER EASTWARD INTO BRISCOE AND FLOYD COUNTIES. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 700 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet at Tulia measured a wind gust of 77 mph and 75 mph at 703 PM CDT. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Floydada, Hale Center, Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Lockney, Kress, Happy, Quitaque, Vigo Park, South Plains, Claytonville, Dougherty, Mackenzie Reservoir, Aiken, and Seth Ward. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH

BRISCOE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO