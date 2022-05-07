ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Greeley, Logan, Thomas, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Continue to monitor for forecast updates and be prepared to adjust any planned burning. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Greeley; Logan; Thomas; Wichita FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 014...028...041 AND 042 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has cancelled the Red Flag Warning for the remainder of this evening. The Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Wednesday. Fire weather Watch remains in effect for Thursday. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Continue to monitor for forecast updates and be prepared to adjust any planned burning. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079 AND 080 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079 AND 080 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy and Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Winds... Wednesday: South 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Thursday: Southwest becoming Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity... Wednesday: As low as 11 percent. Thursday: As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Sonoma and west central Napa Counties through 600 PM PDT At 527 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Calistoga, or near Santa Rosa, moving southeast at 25 mph. Small hail was reported with this storm in Calistoga. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Santa Rosa, St. Helena, Calistoga and South Santa Rosa Cdp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARIN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock Texas. Target Area: Castro; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHWESTERN SWISHER AND EASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 709 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Halfway, or 11 miles northwest of Plainview, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Hale Center, Kress, Halfway, Seth Ward, and Edmonson. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CASTRO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. Target Area: Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Southern Marinette County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Marinette and northern Oconto Counties through 730 PM CDT At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles west of Stephenson to 8 miles west of Wausaukee to near Bear Paw Scout Camp. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Wausaukee around 655 PM CDT. Crivitz around 715 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Caldron Falls Rese, Middle Inlet, Mcallister, Governor Thompson State Park, Loomis, Crooked Lake, High Falls Reservoir, Lakewood, Caldron Falls Reservoir and Athelstane. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glasscock, Midland, Reagan, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas. Target Area: Glasscock; Midland; Reagan; Upton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Glasscock, southeastern Midland, Reagan and Upton Counties through 800 PM CDT At 657 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles northeast of Crane to near Rankin to 11 miles southeast of McCamey. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. Blowing dust may accompany these storms and develop ahead of the line, reducing visibility. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Blowing dust may reduce visibility. Locations impacted include Big Lake, Rankin, Garden City, Reagan County Airport, Stiles, Midkiff, Best and Saint Lawrence. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware Beaches WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING An isolated 45 to 50 mph wind gust is possible for another couple of hours. However, winds speeds will gradually diminish overnight, and the advisory will be allowed to expire.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING An isolated 45 to 50 mph wind gust is possible for another couple of hours. However, winds speeds will gradually diminish overnight, and the advisory will be allowed to expire.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Oldham, Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 17:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Deaf Smith; Oldham; Potter; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG...RANDALL...SOUTHWESTERN CARSON...EASTERN OLDHAM...NORTHEASTERN DEAF SMITH AND POTTER COUNTIES At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Vega to 4 miles south of Washburn, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Panhandle, Vega, Lake Tanglewood, Bushland, Valley De Oro, Washburn, Boys Ranch, Umbarger, Wildorado, Palo Duro Canyon, Mescalero Park, Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Happy, or 16 miles north of Tulia, moving east at 20 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR SOUTHERN RANDALL COUNTY. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Tree damage and power outages are likely. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Canyon, Wayside, Palo Duro Canyon, Goodnight and Mescalero Park. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock Texas. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 704 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Happy to Claytonville to 8 miles northwest of Petersburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 655 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet at Tulia measured a wind gust of 70 mph. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This storm has a history of producing winds near or in excess of 70 mph. * Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Floydada, Hale Center, Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Lockney, Kress, Happy, Quitaque, Vigo Park, South Plains, Claytonville, Dougherty, Mackenzie Reservoir, Aiken, and Seth Ward. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Hutchinson, Moore, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Hutchinson; Moore; Potter The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles south of Channing to 3 miles south of Borger, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Dumas, Borger, Cactus, Fritch, Sunray, Stinnett, Skellytown, Sanford, Four Way, Masterson, Lake Meredith and Pringle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX

