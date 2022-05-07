ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Continue to monitor for forecast updates and be prepared to adjust any planned burning. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079 AND 080 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079 AND 080 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy and Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Winds... Wednesday: South 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Thursday: Southwest becoming Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity... Wednesday: As low as 11 percent. Thursday: As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Greeley, Logan, Thomas, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Continue to monitor for forecast updates and be prepared to adjust any planned burning. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Greeley; Logan; Thomas; Wichita FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 014...028...041 AND 042 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Shawano, Southern Oconto County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. Target Area: Brown; Shawano; Southern Oconto County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Brown, southern Oconto and eastern Shawano Counties through 745 PM CDT At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Navarino Wildlife Area to near Pulaski. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Pulaski around 710 PM CDT. Gillett around 725 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Hofa Park, Rose Lawn, Sobieski, Kunesh, South Chase, Pensaukee, Landstad, Zachow, Lunds and Morgan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Canon City, CO
City
Howard, CO
County
El Paso County, CO
County
Fremont County, CO
County
Teller County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Florissant, CO
County
Las Animas County, CO
County
Chaffee County, CO
City
Cañon City, CO
County
Huerfano County, CO
County
Costilla County, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
County
Lake County, CO
County
Custer County, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Continue to monitor for forecast updates and be prepared to adjust any planned burning. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins; Sherman; Wallace FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079 AND 080 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079 AND 080 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy and Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Winds... Wednesday: South 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Thursday: Southwest becoming Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity... Wednesday: As low as 11 percent. Thursday: As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hockley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HOCKLEY AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Sonoma and west central Napa Counties through 600 PM PDT At 527 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Calistoga, or near Santa Rosa, moving southeast at 25 mph. Small hail was reported with this storm in Calistoga. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Santa Rosa, St. Helena, Calistoga and South Santa Rosa Cdp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARIN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware Beaches WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING An isolated 45 to 50 mph wind gust is possible for another couple of hours. However, winds speeds will gradually diminish overnight, and the advisory will be allowed to expire.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Veta Pass#Fire Weather Watch#Black Forest
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Harper, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Contine to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Roger Mills Strong to severe thunderstorms will impact portions of western Ellis, northwestern Roger Mills and southwestern Harper Counties through 730 PM CDT At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of severe thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lipscomb to 4 miles southeast of Glazier to 5 miles southeast of New Mobeetie. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. These storms could move into western portions of Ellis and Roger Mills counties after 730pm. These storms will be capable of wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and hail to the size of half dollars, as well as very heavy rainfall. Locations impacted include Shattuck, Laverne, Reydon, Crawford, Durham and Catesby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glasscock, Midland, Reagan, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas. Target Area: Glasscock; Midland; Reagan; Upton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Glasscock, southeastern Midland, Reagan and Upton Counties through 800 PM CDT At 657 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles northeast of Crane to near Rankin to 11 miles southeast of McCamey. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. Blowing dust may accompany these storms and develop ahead of the line, reducing visibility. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Blowing dust may reduce visibility. Locations impacted include Big Lake, Rankin, Garden City, Reagan County Airport, Stiles, Midkiff, Best and Saint Lawrence. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Oldham, Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 17:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Deaf Smith; Oldham; Potter; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG...RANDALL...SOUTHWESTERN CARSON...EASTERN OLDHAM...NORTHEASTERN DEAF SMITH AND POTTER COUNTIES At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Vega to 4 miles south of Washburn, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Panhandle, Vega, Lake Tanglewood, Bushland, Valley De Oro, Washburn, Boys Ranch, Umbarger, Wildorado, Palo Duro Canyon, Mescalero Park, Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Yuma RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 252 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 252 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
YUMA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Happy, or 16 miles north of Tulia, moving east at 20 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR SOUTHERN RANDALL COUNTY. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Tree damage and power outages are likely. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Canyon, Wayside, Palo Duro Canyon, Goodnight and Mescalero Park. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock Texas. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR FLOYD...NORTHEASTERN HALE...SWISHER AND BRISCOE COUNTIES At 711 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Wayside to Claytonville to 8 miles northwest of Petersburg, moving east at 45 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE INTERSTATE 27 CORRIDOR BETWEEN TULIA AND HALE CENTER EASTWARD INTO BRISCOE AND FLOYD COUNTIES. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 700 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet at Tulia measured a wind gust of 77 mph and 75 mph at 703 PM CDT. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Floydada, Hale Center, Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Lockney, Kress, Happy, Quitaque, Vigo Park, South Plains, Claytonville, Dougherty, Mackenzie Reservoir, Aiken, and Seth Ward. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Hutchinson, Moore, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Hutchinson; Moore; Potter The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles south of Channing to 3 miles south of Borger, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Dumas, Borger, Cactus, Fritch, Sunray, Stinnett, Skellytown, Sanford, Four Way, Masterson, Lake Meredith and Pringle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy