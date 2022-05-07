Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 17:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Deaf Smith; Oldham; Potter; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG...RANDALL...SOUTHWESTERN CARSON...EASTERN OLDHAM...NORTHEASTERN DEAF SMITH AND POTTER COUNTIES At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Vega to 4 miles south of Washburn, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Panhandle, Vega, Lake Tanglewood, Bushland, Valley De Oro, Washburn, Boys Ranch, Umbarger, Wildorado, Palo Duro Canyon, Mescalero Park, Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
