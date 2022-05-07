Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has cancelled the Red Flag Warning for the remainder of this evening. The Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Wednesday. Fire weather Watch remains in effect for Thursday. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO