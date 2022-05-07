ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Continue to monitor for forecast updates and be prepared to adjust any planned burning. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079 AND 080 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079 AND 080 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy and Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Winds... Wednesday: South 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Thursday: Southwest becoming Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity... Wednesday: As low as 11 percent. Thursday: As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sonoma County through 615 PM PDT At 551 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Santa Rosa, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Cotati, Roseland, South Santa Rosa Cdp, Boyes Hot Springs, Eldridge, Glen Ellen, Fetters Hot Spring, Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente, South Santa Rosa and El Verano. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARIN COUNTY, CA
County
Conejos County, CO
City
Saguache, CO
City
Fort Garland, CO
County
Saguache County, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Rio Grande County, CO
County
Alamosa County, CO
County
Costilla County, CO
City
Alamosa, CO
City
Del Norte, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Continue to monitor for forecast updates and be prepared to adjust any planned burning. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins; Sherman; Wallace FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079 AND 080 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079 AND 080 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy and Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Winds... Wednesday: South 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Thursday: Southwest becoming Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity... Wednesday: As low as 11 percent. Thursday: As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock Texas. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR FLOYD...NORTHEASTERN HALE...SWISHER AND BRISCOE COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Wayside to near Claytonville to 7 miles northwest of Petersburg, moving east at 45 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE INTERSTATE 27 CORRIDOR BETWEEN TULIA AND HALE CENTER EASTWARD INTO BRISCOE AND FLOYD COUNTIES. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 707 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet at Tulia measured a wind gust of 79 mph. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Floydada, Hale Center, Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Lockney, Kress, Happy, Quitaque, Vigo Park, South Plains, Claytonville, Dougherty, Mackenzie Reservoir, Aiken and Seth Ward. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock Texas. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHWESTERN SWISHER AND EASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 709 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Halfway, or 11 miles northwest of Plainview, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Hale Center, Kress, Halfway, Seth Ward, and Edmonson. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CASTRO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Happy, or 16 miles north of Tulia, moving east at 20 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR SOUTHERN RANDALL COUNTY. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Tree damage and power outages are likely. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Canyon, Wayside, Palo Duro Canyon, Goodnight and Mescalero Park. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Brewster County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. Target Area: Lower Brewster County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Brewster County through 730 PM CDT At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boquillas Canyon, or 14 miles southeast of Panther Junction, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Boquillas Canyon and Big Bend National Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Yuma RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 252 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 252 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
YUMA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Greeley, Logan, Thomas, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Continue to monitor for forecast updates and be prepared to adjust any planned burning. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Greeley; Logan; Thomas; Wichita FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 014...028...041 AND 042 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glasscock, Midland, Reagan, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas. Target Area: Glasscock; Midland; Reagan; Upton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Glasscock, southeastern Midland, Reagan and Upton Counties through 800 PM CDT At 657 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles northeast of Crane to near Rankin to 11 miles southeast of McCamey. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. Blowing dust may accompany these storms and develop ahead of the line, reducing visibility. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Blowing dust may reduce visibility. Locations impacted include Big Lake, Rankin, Garden City, Reagan County Airport, Stiles, Midkiff, Best and Saint Lawrence. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Oldham, Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 17:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Deaf Smith; Oldham; Potter; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG...RANDALL...SOUTHWESTERN CARSON...EASTERN OLDHAM...NORTHEASTERN DEAF SMITH AND POTTER COUNTIES At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Vega to 4 miles south of Washburn, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Panhandle, Vega, Lake Tanglewood, Bushland, Valley De Oro, Washburn, Boys Ranch, Umbarger, Wildorado, Palo Duro Canyon, Mescalero Park, Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX

