Spokane County, WA

City Council re-starts their search for homeless shelter operator due to “conflict of interest”

By Emily Blume
 4 days ago
SPOKANE, Wa. — An annual snapshot of Spokane County’s homeless population reveals a 2-year increase. The 2022 Point-in-Time count showed an increase of 13% across all populations since the last count, in 2020.

A total of 1,757 people were counted this year, as compared to the 1,599 people counted back in 2020, which is the last time the count was taken, because of the pandemic.

The unsheltered count has gone up by 52% since 2020. Mayor Nadine Woodward has a plan in place to resolve the issue, with some recent developments.

City Council released a statement today announcing that they are re-starting their search for the shelter operator, for the future Trent Avenue shelter, due to a conflict of interest.

“A couple of members of the C-O-C board who were providers and part of the proposals were in a meeting where that board was discussing who the provider should be. That’s the conflict” explained Mayor Woodward.

Now, they’re putting together a new review committee.

“The council has put forward a resolution on what we think should be included in the request for proposal,” said Council Member, Zack Zappone.

The City Council has expressed concerns about the capacity of this low barrier shelter, and while she’s keeping the size the same, Mayor Woodward says she has taken those recommendations into consideration in this request for proposal.

“My goal and a lot of the council’s goal is to look for long-term and permanent solutions for homelessness,” added Zappone.

The Mayor says the 33-thousand square foot facility has the flexibility to isolate people into smaller groups, and she emphasizes our need for that space.

“We have more than 300 of them camping out at the Washington State DOT property. We still have people on the street and under viaducts,” the Mayor told us.

The city is looking for submittals on two separate project types- that is operations and services- to help men and women escape homelessness. They’re accepting proposals through May 19th.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Proposed ordinance would up security costs for local events

SPOKANE, Wash. — Events like Hoopfest, Bloomsday and the Lilac City Festival Parade could soon be paying more for security. The Spokane City Council is considering an ordinance that will charge legacy events for police coverage, crowd control and clean up, which could up the price. Prior to COVID, Hoopfest paid the city around $40,000-$60,000 for these fees. Executive Director...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Stevens County suit over $130,000 in homeless funds adds a new twist

(The Center Square) – Former Stevens County, Washington, Commissioners Steve Parker and Don Dashiell want the prosecutor ordered to “dismiss and discontinue” the appeal of a court ruling regarding expenditure of funds to help the homeless. “All we are asking is to stop this nonsense that’s been...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Funding approved for new Behavioral Health Clinic in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new Behavioral Health Clinic at the old Hillyard Library building in northeast Spokane is one step closer to being established, following approved funding from the Spokane County Board of Commissioners. The project, a collaboration between the Northeast Community Center and MultiCare Behavioral Health, is estimated to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County asks for public input in latest transportation survey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane wants your input on the current state of public transportation in Spokane County. The Human Services Transportation Plan allows locals to make a huge difference for the future of Spokane transit. Your input helps the Spokane Regional Transportation Council and Spokane Transit Authority shape upcoming projects to increase accessibility for the public.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia School Board votes to make former employee new Superintendent

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County School Board is moving forward with a plan to make a former employee the new Superintendent. The board voted last month to immediately terminate the contract of Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz and named the district’s Human Resources Director Rachel Hazel interim superintendent while they searched for a permanent replacement.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Post Register

Bingham County coroner resigns position

Bingham County Coroner Nick Hirschi filed a letter of resignation on May 3, just 14 days before his replacement for the position will be nominated in the May 17 Republican primary election. Hirschi specifies that this decision to resign has nothing to do with the upcoming primary. He cited personal...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
