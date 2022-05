The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Boston Bruins in game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs on Tuesday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. The series is now tied 2-2 after the Bruins beat the Hurricanes 5-2 on Sunday and will look to take the lead. Brad Marchand led the team with two goals. Patrice Bergeron, Jake Debrusk and David Pastrnak all contributed one goal. Brett Pesce and Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes.

