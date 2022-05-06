School Sports Roundup: Swampscott softball takes down Winthrop

The Swampscott softball team got itself back to .500 on the season Friday afternoon, picking up a 13-8 win over Winthrop in a Northeastern Conference bout.

Nicolette Fraser went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lead the offense, while Megan Holmes (2-for-3, double) and Cece O’Connor (2-for-4) each had two RBI. Jocelyn Spickard went 1-for-3 with a home run and one RBI, while Emma Bragan, Megan Baker and Miranda Moscoso each had one RBI.

Spickard picked up the win on the mound after going four innings and allowing four runs on four hits with four strikeouts, while Blood pitched three innings of relief and allowed four runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

Swampscott (5-5) hosts Salem Wednesday (6:30).

Saugus 13, Salem 0 (F/5)

Fallon Millerick had a big day on both sides of the field, earning the win in the circle after giving up just five hits and also going 2-for-4 with two RBI at the plate.

Ryann Moloney led the offense, going 3-for-5 with a triple and five RBI. Felicia Reppucci (3-for-3) and Gianna Costa (2-for-4) each had two RBI, while Caitlyn Pugh (2-for-2) had one RBI. Bella Natalucci (2-for-2) and Devany Millerick (2-for-3) each had multiple hits in the win.

Saugus (6-4) travels to Masconomet Wednesday (4:30).

Salem (3-6) travels to Beverly Monday (4).

St. Mary’s 19, Newton South 5 (F/6)

The Spartans had all cylinders firing on offense Friday, with Riley Zukas, Ryliegh Williams and Emely Rodriguez each picking up three RBI on the day. Rodriguez and Williams each hit a home run. Jenna Chaplain and Aliza Crean Oviedo each had two RBI, while Brooke Moloney, Anna Fringuelli, Roma Braid and Michaela Walker each had one RBI.

St. Mary’s (10-3) travels to Arlington Catholic Monday (4).

Lynn English 14, Lynn Tech 0

Lynn English (5-4) travels to Everett Monday (4).

Lynn Tech (1-8) hosts Nashoba Tuesday (4).

Marblehead 9, Winthrop 2

The Magicians put up five runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back Friday.

Shane Keough was the star of the day, going 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and four RBI. Andy Titus and Grant Hunter each had one RBI in the victory.

Ian Maude earned the victory on the mound after going five innings and allowing two runs one three hits with eight strikeouts, while Bo Raitto and Damien King each pitched an inning of scoreless relief.

Marblehead (6-5) travels to Masconomet Monday (4).

Jay Fotiades had the lone RBI in the loss for the Vikings, who only scattered four hits on the day.

Winthrop (7-4) travels to East Boston Saturday (10).

Revere 5, Mystic Valley 3

Chris Cassidy, Dom Boudreau, Chris Cecca and Sal DeAngelis each had one RBI to pace the offense for the Patriots.

Ollie Svendson picked up the win after going six innings and allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. Kyle Cummings allowed one run on two hits in one inning of relief to earn the save.

Revere (8-4) hosts Boston Latin Monday (4).

Danvers 7, Saugus 3

Matt MacEachern and Drew Gardner each had one RBI in the loss for the Sachems.

Saugus (6-6) travels to Hamilton-Wenham Monday (4:30).

Swampscott 4, Salem 0

Pierce Friedman pitched a gem on the mound for the Big Blue, tossing a complete-game shutout and only allowing one hit while striking out 13.

Jason Bouffard led the offense with two RBI, while Cam O’Brien and John Cuttle each added one RBI. Cuttle and Harry Riddell notched two hits each in the win.

Swampscott (7-5) hosts Stoneham Monday night (6:30).

Marblehead 4, Winthrop 1

The Magicians got singles wins from Jack Donovan (6-2, 6-3) and Kipp Schauder (6-4, 6-3), while the doubles team of Etan Farfel and Jayden Janock (6-3, 5-7, 6-4) and the team of Jack Fobert and Nate Bowden (6-0, 6-0) also picked up victories.

Marblehead (7-4) hosts Swampscott Wednesday (4).

Marblehead 4, Winthrop 1

Charly Cooper (6-1, 6-2) and Sarah Gold (3-6, 6-3 (7-5)) picked up singles wins for Marblehead, while the Magicians swept doubles play with the teams of Lucia Levin-Amelia Singer (6-2, 6-4) and Aoife Bresnahan-Andrea Potvin (6-2, 6-0).

Marblehead (7-2) travels to Swampscott Wednesday (4).

Swampscott 5, Gloucester 0

Winners in singles play for the Big Blue were Veronika Isagulyan (6-3, 6-1), Clara Power (6-3, 6-1) and Laine Foutes (6-3, 6-0). Swampscott also got doubles wins from the team of Franci Southan and Meggie Jensen (6-1, 6-0) and the team of Anastasia Shub and Anna Ratner (6-2, 6-1).

Swampscott (4-5) travels to Saugus Monday (4).

Medford 4, Lynn English 1

The doubles team of Yankarla Matias and Heaven Veliz picked up the lone win for the Bulldogs.

Lynn English (1-4) travels to Everett Monday (4).

Pentucket 100, Lynnfield 45

Riley Hallahan had a big day for the Pioneers despite the loss, winning three events and setting a school record in the process. The milestone came in the shot put, where she threw a distance of 35 feet, four inches to break the record. Hallahan also won the discus (96-3) and the javelin (92-9). Bianca Guarracino qualified for states with her first-place finish in the pole vault (8-0), while Jasmine Rose picked up a win in the 100 hurdles (17.45).

Lynnfield (2-3) hosts Ipswich Monday (3:30).

