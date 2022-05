DALLAS (KDAF) — A new dine-in movie experience has opened in Arlington last week, just in time for the release of the newest Dr. Strange movie. LOOK Dine-In Cinemas opened at 5272 West I-20 in Arlington on May 5, marking the chain’s 10th location and its third location in Texas; one being in Dallas and the other being in Colleyville.

