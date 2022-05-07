ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Unavailable Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Arvidsson (undisclosed) will not play Friday against the Oilers, per the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Picks up three points in Game 4

Crosby recorded a goal and two assists in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers. Crosby got the Penguins on the board in the first period with a power-play goal before picking up a pair of assists in the second on goals from Mike Matheson and Jake Guentzel. The 34-year-old center has nine points through the first four games of the series with two goals and seven assists. Crosby now has 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 career playoff games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Hands out helper

Kreider notched an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3. Kreider hasn't been held off the scoresheet in the postseason. The winger has two goals and two helpers through the first three games of this first-round series. He's added 10 shots on net and 12 hits while playing a key role in all situations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Good to go

Leddy (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. This is great news for the Blues, as Leddy did a great job of shutting down Minnesota's top line in Game 1 before missing the next three contests with an upper-body issue. Look for the 31-year-old American to skate on the top pairing Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod

Fleury will guard the home goal during Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network reports. Fleury was a little shaky in Sunday's Game 4 against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat, but coach Dean Evason will nonetheless stick with the veteran netminder for a pivotal Game 5 matchup. The Blues put up six goals through Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota to open the series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Max Kranick: Rejoins big-league roster

The Pirates recalled Kranick from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Kranick was optioned to Indianapolis on Sunday after he was called up to serve as the Pirates' 27th man for the club's doubleheader Saturday with the Reds, but he'll be eligible to return to Pittsburgh just two days later due to outfielder Jake Marisnick (thumb) being placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. While he's with Pittsburgh, Kranick is expected to work out of the bullpen as a long-relief or multi-inning option.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Sitting third straight game

Knapp is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Knapp appeared set to fill in as Pittsburgh's primary catcher after Roberto Perez (hamstring) landed on the injured list over the weekend, but he now finds himself on the bench for the third consecutive contest. Michael Perez is 2-for-6 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in his first two games and will work behind the plate again Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

76ers fined $50,000 by NBA after Joel Embiid's return for violating injury reporting rules

The Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $50,000 for violating the NBA's injury reporting rules, the league announced Saturday. The fine was issued in regards to the return of Joel Embiid, whose status the NBA claims Philadelphia failed to disclose in an accurate and timely manner leading up to the game. Philadelphia won that game, 99-79 and came within one game of tying their second-round series with the Heat thanks in large part to Embiid's return.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Demoted to Triple-A

Abrams was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The 21-year-old started 16 games during the first month of the season but never found his groove offensively with a .182/.270/.273 slash line in 65 plate appearances. Abrams' playing time diminished over the past couple weeks, and he'll now head back to the Triple-A level to see more regular at-bats. Ha-Seong Kim should continue to operate as the Friars' primary shortstop, though Abrams could receive another opportunity in the majors later in the year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham: Heads to bench Sunday

Pham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates. Pham has started 20 straight games since missing some time in mid-April with a hand issue, and he'll receive a breather in Sunday's series finale. The 34-year-old hit well during that stretch with a .270/.357/.500 slash line, four home runs, seven RBI and 13 runs. TJ Friedl, Albert Almora and Tyler Naquin will start from left to right in the outfield.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Jets opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

The New York Jets are on the upswing as a franchise -- after years of bad football has clouded the franchise. New York hasn't experienced a winning season since 2015 and have won just 27 games over the past six seasons -- the fewest in the NFL. The Jets went just 4-13 last season in Zach Wilson's first season as the starting quarterback and are looking to build in Year 2 of the Wilson era.
NFL
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Not in Monday's lineup

Ward isn't starting Monday against the Rays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Ward started in the last four games and went 4-for-13 with three runs, six walks and six strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Jack Mayfield starts in right field and bats sixth.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Matt Beaty: Exits with shoulder injury

Beaty left Saturday's loss to the Marlins after appearing to injure his shoulder while diving for a ball in the second inning, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Beaty got the start in right field but had to give way to Jose Azocar after landing awkwardly on the attempted catch in the second frame. Manager Bob Melvin didn't sound optimistic about Beaty's prognosis after the game, stating, "They're working on him right now, but it was obviously enough to where he had to come out of the game, so that's not a great sign." San Diego is already without primary right fielder Wil Myers, who is on the 10-day injured list with a thumb injury, so losing Beaty for any amount of time would further thin the team's outfield depth. Options in right field behind Myers and Beaty include Azocar, Trayce Thompson and CJ Abrams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Moving to shortstop

Edman is expected move over from second base to serve as the Cardinals' everyday shortstop following the demotion of Paul DeJong to Triple-A Memphis, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Edman began his tenure with the Cardinals as a utility player in 2019, but in the majority of fantasy leagues,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Struggles continue Monday

Moore, who went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a loss to the Phillies on Monday, now sports a .192 average and .385 slugging percentage across his first 32 plate appearances. As poor as those numbers are, they're actually superior to the respective .181 and .334 figures Moore generated over a much larger 377-plate-appearance sample in 2021. The versatile 29-year-old does have an acceptable 18.8 percent strikeout rate and has been partly victimized by a .211 BABIP, but a career-high 60.0 percent flyball rate seems to be hampering his overall production. One metric that offers some reason for optimism is Moore's .323 on-base percentage, which is largely the byproduct of his 12.5 percent walk rate.
SEATTLE, WA

