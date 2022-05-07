Bay Area Families Struggling to Find Baby Formula

The baby formula shortage in the U.S. is getting worse in some states, with many retailers now limiting sales per customer as they continue to struggle to restock store shelves. CVS and Walgreens confirmed to NBC News that customers would be limited to three baby formula products per purchase in-store...
Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD)– For parents across the United States, it seems there may be no end to the ongoing formula shortage. Recent data shows over 40 percent of baby formula is out of stock across the country. Parents are feeling unsure about giving their baby formula after a production facility in Michigan reportedly sold contaminated […]
Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Innerbody Research, an online health and wellness guide, compiled a list of the U.S. cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases — and one Bay Area city stands out near the top of the list. San Francisco has the third-highest STD rate in the nation, at 3,150 cases per […]
Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
Ron Conway has been described as a "super angel." He has been an early investor in many successful startups that have earned him a fortune. But what sets this super angel apart from others is that he has pledged to give it all away.
If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
CLOVIS, Calif. -- For the owner of Dream Donuts, it's not just a name. "Whatever they dream, we can make it for them," says Tum Ouk. Ouk's family has owned the bakery in the Central California city of Clovis for more than 20 years. But something changed three years ago.
The owners of a Northern California taco restaurant chain have been accused of underpaying workers, withholding some tips, and pressuring employees not to help federal investigators who were looking into the business’ labor practices, the Sacramento Bee reports. Taqueria Garibaldi operates three locations around the Sacramento area and in a federal complaint filed Monday, the owners of the company and one general manager are accused of several violations under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The complaint alleges that employees regularly worked more than 40 hours a week but overtime hours were paid in cash and not at 1.5 times the regular rate. Supervisors and managers were also allowed to keep a portion of tips, which is illegal.
(Scott Barbour/Getty Images) New concept of shared housing comes to Palo Alto – renters get a ‘pod’. A new style of shared housing has arrived in one of the most expensive cities in the country – “pod living.” Brownstone Shared Housing Inc. offers renters a space roughly the size of a twin mattress and measuring eight-feet-tall in a cluster of pods stacked on top of each other, according to the Brownstone website.
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An eight-story tall, glass and steel car vending machine opened in Daly City Wednesday. The structure was developed by Carvana, an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars online. Customers can pick out a car online and select a day and time to pick up their vehicle at the […]
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that there are more than 200 cases per 100,000 people in four Bay Area counties. Though California has moved away from a color code system, The CDC still uses it to report community transmission levels: green […]
Many people living in California are having trouble managing their gardens and lawns during the state’s devastating drought. Homeowners got to learn some new ways to keep their gardens and landscapes in tip top shape during a garden tour hosted by the Moulton Niguel Water District. The self-guided tour directed people to homes across the […]
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland resident Ken Houston was enjoying his time at a community event called ‘Back to Basics’. However things took a quick turn when he discovered his pet goats went missing overnight. Houston says the goats went missing during the time he was present at the event. He believes they were taken […]
(KRON) — Bay Area ramen fans, rejoice! If you’ve ever wondered where to find the best ramen for the best value in the Bay Area, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @messidude may have the answer. In addition to being an apparent soccer fan, @messidude is also a biomedical engineer who moonlights as […]
