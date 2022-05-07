ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Election Day on Saturday across the Brazos Valley

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Brazos County, you'll have four propositions...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Early numbers in May 7 election show voters against Fort Worth charter amendment to increase pay for mayor, council members

Voters in Tarrant, Denton and Parker counties are against a pay raise for the Fort Worth mayor and City Council based on early voting totals released May 7. The May 7 ballot included 13 proposed charter amendments. The majority of them would delete outdated language and change wording in the charter, according to the city.
FORT WORTH, TX
KHOU

May 7, 2022 Texas Elections: What's on the ballot, where to vote and more

HOUSTON — Saturday, May 7 election is Election Day in Texas. Here are a couple of things you should know. No. 1 - There are two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. The first would allow the state legislature to reduce the property tax limit on the homes of elderly or disabled residents. The second would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000. You can read more about exactly what each one is here.
TEXAS STATE
The Brownsville Herald

Cameron County wants an arena, but early voting shows divide among voters

Cameron County might just nearly evenly split on whether to grant officials authority to fund an entertainment arena with existing venue/visitor tax revenue. That funding was put before voters in Saturday’s election as Cameron County Proposition A. Shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m., early voting totals were released, showing nearly a 50-50 split, with the proposition failing by 18 votes.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas Constitutional and Municipal elections underway: This is what you need to know

HOUSTON – Before you head out to cast your vote, here’s all the info you need to know. Voters across Texas will be voting on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution - The first one would allow state legislature to reduce property taxes for homes of the elderly or disabled, while the other would increase the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. The League of Women Voters Houston has provided a breakdown of both propositions, including the arguments for and the arguments against each. You can read these explanations here.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Reaction from Brenham, Iola, Cameron ISDs on their bond election results

Be Remarkable: Cindy Conte is helping people with Parkinson’s disease. Rock Steady Boxing, a nonprofit organization, gives people with Parkinson’s disease hope by improving their quality of life through a non-contact boxing-based fitness curriculum. Brazos County voters approve sales tax increases for Emergency Service Districts 3 and 4.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Unofficial results show Cameron ISD bond passing with narrow margin

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron ISD Proposition A looks poised to pass by a very narrow margin, according to unofficial results from Saturday’s election shared by Cameron ISD. Unofficial results show 484 vote for and 483 votes against the bond. Proposition A is a $15,900,000 bond that will renovate...
CAMERON, TX
KCEN

Bell County's WCID No. 1 returns to full treatment capacity

BELL COUNTY, Texas — According to Bell County, water use limitations linked to treatment plant capacity concerns have been lifted as of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. A boil notice however still remains in effect for Belton residents and anyone who received treated drinking water from Bell County Water Improvement and Control District No. 1. (WCID 1).
BELL COUNTY, TX

