Election Day on Saturday across the Brazos Valley

HOUSTON – Before you head out to cast your vote, here’s all the info you need to know. Voters across Texas will be voting on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution - The first one would allow state legislature to reduce property taxes for homes of the elderly or disabled, while the other would increase the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. The League of Women Voters Houston has provided a breakdown of both propositions, including the arguments for and the arguments against each. You can read these explanations here.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO