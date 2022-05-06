Friday's HS sports highlights: Harrison Central wins Buckeye 8 baseball title

In one of the few high school sporting events that took place on a wet, rainy Friday, Harrison Central won the Buckeye 8 League baseball title with a 3-0 victory over visiting Cambridge on the artificial turf at Mazeroski Field.

A pair of top-flight pitchers in Cambridge's Jake Valentine and Tre Rex of Harrison Central hooked up on Friday for the second consecutive week with a league championship on the line.

Last Friday, it was Valentine hurling the Bobcats to the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference 4A title with a 5-0 victory. But this time, it was Rex who brought home the Buckeye 8 League hardware for the Huskies.

Rex, who took the loss in the OVAC match-up, allowed just three singles in seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts.

The Huskies scored an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on two more in the bottom of the fifth to complete their scoring and Rex made it stand up.

Track & Field

Fairless Twilight

The host Fairless Falcon boys and girls track teams finished second.

The boys were second to Cloverleaf 149.75-125.25, while Claymont (third, 95), Indian Valley (fifth, 71.25) and Carrollton (eight, 34.5) also completed.

The Fairless girls were second to Cloverleaf 188-102.6, while Claymont (fourth, 96), Carrollton (fifth, 626) and Indian Valley (sixth, 55.6) also competed.

Claymont's Grayden Mooneyham was a triple winner as he claimed the 110-meter hurdles (16.37 seconds), 300 hurdles (42,74) and high jump (5 feet, 8 inches), while Mustang teammate Alec Terakedis won the 100 (11.32).

Fairless' 4x200 relay of Brant Marchand, Brandon Pumneo, Max Kirby and Luke Yoder won (1:35.46) as did the 4x400 foursome of Gavin Conley, Hunter Campbell, Kirby and Luke Yoder (45.29). Yoder captured the 200 (23.54) and was second to Terakedis in the 100.

Indian Valley's David Adams won the pole vault (14-6) and Carrollton's Logan Beaver won the discus (128-0).

Carrollton's Maddie Burgett (1,600, 5:52.02), Elizabeth Funkhouser (300 hurdles, 49.96) and Josie Burgett (8000, 2:27.27) were girls event winners. Claymont's Averi Wallace (400, 1:03.80) and Arianna Terakedis (discus, 110-1) and Indian Valley's Laynee McDaniel (pole vault, 9-3) also won.

Strasburg Quad

The host Strasburg girls finished first on Senior Night in the Tigers' final home meet of the season on Thursday.

Strasburg won with 91 points followed by Newcomerstown (57), Sandy Valley (53) and Conotton Valley (45)

First-place finishers for Strasburg were Riley Thomas (long jump), Maci Willoughby, Josie Lautenschleger, Ella Pumphry, Madi Becker (4x800 relay), Maddy Edwards (100 hurdles), Karli Curfman (100), Aubrey Fry, Madi Becker, Maci Willoughby, Riley Thomas (4x200 relayy), Maci Willoughby (800), Karli Curfman (200), Ella Pumphry (800) and Josie Lautenschleger, Madi Becker, Maci Willoughby, Karli Curfman (4x400 relay).

The Strasburg boys were third with 60.5 points. Sandy Valley won with 73 followed by Newcomerstown (66.5), Conotton Valley (21) was fourth.

First-place finishers for the Tigers were Carter Pratt (1,600), Kody Chewning, Jordan Mitchell, Eli Fierbaugh, Jacob Ross (4x100 relay), Carter Pratt (800) and Kody Chewning, Jordan Mitchell, Eli Fierbaugh, Jacob Ross (4x200 relay).

