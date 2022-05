Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was not thrilled with Giannis Antetokoumpo’s actions in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. “I was boxing him out,” Smart said in reference to Antetokoumpo, as seen on a team-provided video. “He jumps over my back, it was a no-call. We go to the ground, get tangled up, I’m trying to help him up, he’s doing a good job of making sure I don’t get back into the play by holding me down. You can see he kicked me in my face with his foot.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO