15+ homes evacuated due to wildfire near Capitol Reef

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire broke out Friday evening near Capitol Reef National Park, causing some homes to be evacuated.

Utah Wildfire Info Smoke from the Carcass Creek Fire in Wayne County, Utah is seen Friday, May 6, 2022.

State wildfire officials said the Carcass Creek Fire is burning on private just outside the park near the town of Grover, which is west of Capitol Reef and about seven miles south of Torrey.

Around 15-20 homes were evacuated along Miner Mountain Road, according to Utah Wildfire Info. Officials told FOX 13 News that eight of those were in the direct path of the fire. The evacuation orders were lifted before 9 p.m., but the Wayne County Sheriff's Office advised those residents to "leave vehicles packed up & ready to go if needed."

Utah Wildfire Info

The fire was "running," or spreading quickly along the surface, at one point. A helicopter responded and was helping firefighters on the ground to contain the blaze.

The wind has died down in the area since the start of the fire, which allowed the crews to better manage the fire, but officials have not given a containment percent yet. It was estimated at six acres as of Friday evening.

