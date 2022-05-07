ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

Lightning damages, sparks fires at 3 central NC homes as storms hit

By Rodney Overton, Lillian Donahue
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As severe storms — including a warning for a tornado — moved through Durham and Wake counties Friday afternoon, damage was reported.

Some damage was also reported in Fayetteville with a tree down and partial roof collapse on a home.

Half-dollar-sized hail and a 60 mph wind gust were reported near Raleigh-Durham International Airport near Cary just before 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The wind gust near RDU Airport caused damage to a small tree in a parking lot.

Officials also reported lightning strikes caused damage and fires to three homes Friday afternoon.

One fire was reported just before 4 p.m. following a lightning strike at a home in southern Durham along Park Glen Place that damaged the rear of the home.

Fire crews along Trotters Ridge Drive after a house fire from a lightning strike in northern Wake County Friday afternoon. CBS 17 photo

Approximately five minutes later lightning hit an apartment building along Advancement Avenue. The lightning strike caused damage but did not trigger a fire, according to officials.

There was also a house fire along Trotters Ridge Drive in northern Wake County off Six Forks Road just north of Durant Road.

In Fayetteville, there was a report of a partial roof collapse and tree on a house in western Fayetteville in the area of Cliffdale Road near S. Reilly Road.

Also, Skibo Road was closed between Cliffdale Road and Chason Ridge Drive after a utility line was knocked down during a storm, officials said around 8:15 p.m.

As of 8:45 p.m. there were 13,000 customers without power with northern Fayetteville, along the Ramsey Street corridor,  reporting the highest number of outages, officials said.

No injuries were reported from the lightning strikes.

