Severe Weather Statement issued for Edgecombe by NWS
weather.gov
4 days ago
Effective: 2022-05-06 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for central North Carolina. Straight line winds...
Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Worcester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...One to one and one half feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 3.9 1.4 1.7 9 NONE 11/05 PM 3.8 1.3 1.7 8 NONE 12/05 AM 3.6 1.1 1.4 6-7 NONE 12/06 PM 3.6 1.1 1.3 5-6 NONE 13/06 AM 3.2 0.7 1.0 4 NONE 13/07 PM 3.2 0.7 0.6 3-4 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Morton; Stanton; Stevens FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...075...084 AND 085 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...075 084 AND 085 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Effective: 2022-05-10 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland, Mathews, Middlesex, Gloucester, Northumberland and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 2 to 3 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/11 PM 3.6 1.7 1.9 1 MINOR 11/12 PM 3.7 1.8 2.0 1 MINOR 12/12 AM 3.8 1.9 2.0 1 MINOR 12/01 PM 3.5 1.6 1.8 1 MINOR 13/01 AM 3.6 1.7 1.7 1 MINOR 13/02 PM 3.0 1.1 1.3 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 PM 3.3 1.8 2.0 3 MINOR 11/10 AM 3.6 2.1 2.2 2 MODERATE 11/10 PM 3.4 1.9 2.0 2 MINOR 12/11 AM 3.3 1.8 1.9 2 MINOR 12/11 PM 3.2 1.7 1.7 1-2 MINOR 13/12 PM 2.8 1.3 1.4 1-2 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/08 AM 3.7 2.3 2.5 3 MODERATE 11/08 PM 3.6 2.2 2.4 3 MODERATE 12/08 AM 3.4 2.0 2.2 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.1 1.7 1.8 2 MINOR 13/09 AM 2.8 1.4 1.6 1-2 NONE WARE RIVER AT SCHLEY VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.0 2.3 2.6 2 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 2.1 2.2 3 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.3 1.6 1.9 2 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.6 1.5 2 NONE 13/07 AM 3.6 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.2 0.9 1 NONE YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.0 2.4 2.9 1 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.7 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.3 1.7 2.1 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.7 1.8 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.6 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.3 1.1 1 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-10 22:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Wicomico County. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 PM 3.1 1.0 1.2 3 NONE 11/10 AM 3.5 1.4 1.6 2 MINOR 11/11 PM 3.4 1.3 1.4 2 MINOR 12/11 AM 3.3 1.2 1.4 2 MINOR 13/12 AM 3.7 1.6 1.5 1-2 MODERATE 13/12 PM 3.3 1.2 1.3 1 MINOR
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland, Mathews, Middlesex, Gloucester, Northumberland and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 2 to 3 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/11 PM 3.6 1.7 1.9 1 MINOR 11/12 PM 3.7 1.8 2.0 1 MINOR 12/12 AM 3.8 1.9 2.0 1 MINOR 12/01 PM 3.5 1.6 1.8 1 MINOR 13/01 AM 3.6 1.7 1.7 1 MINOR 13/02 PM 3.0 1.1 1.3 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 PM 3.3 1.8 2.0 3 MINOR 11/10 AM 3.6 2.1 2.2 2 MODERATE 11/10 PM 3.4 1.9 2.0 2 MINOR 12/11 AM 3.3 1.8 1.9 2 MINOR 12/11 PM 3.2 1.7 1.7 1-2 MINOR 13/12 PM 2.8 1.3 1.4 1-2 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/08 AM 3.7 2.3 2.5 3 MODERATE 11/08 PM 3.6 2.2 2.4 3 MODERATE 12/08 AM 3.4 2.0 2.2 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.1 1.7 1.8 2 MINOR 13/09 AM 2.8 1.4 1.6 1-2 NONE WARE RIVER AT SCHLEY VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.0 2.3 2.6 2 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 2.1 2.2 3 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.3 1.6 1.9 2 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.6 1.5 2 NONE 13/07 AM 3.6 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.2 0.9 1 NONE YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.0 2.4 2.9 1 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.7 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.3 1.7 2.1 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.7 1.8 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.6 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.3 1.1 1 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to one and one half feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 7.3 2.7 2.7 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 6.9 2.3 2.4 1 NONE 12/06 AM 6.3 1.7 1.6 1 NONE 12/06 PM 6.5 1.9 1.5 1 NONE 13/07 AM 5.9 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 13/07 PM 6.2 1.6 0.6 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 3.4 1.4 1.9 4 MINOR 11/07 PM 3.3 1.3 1.7 3-4 MINOR 12/07 AM 3.1 1.1 1.6 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.1 1.1 1.3 2-3 MINOR 13/08 AM 2.7 0.7 1.2 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 4.9 1.9 2.4 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 1.8 2.2 3 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.2 1.2 1.7 3-4 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.3 1.4 3 NONE 13/07 AM 3.7 0.7 1.1 2 NONE 13/07 PM 3.8 0.8 0.7 2 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 3 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-10 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-11 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA AND PART OF SOUTHERN NEVADA A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 465 and 466. * TIMING...10 am PDT/MST through 8 pm PDT/MST Wednesday. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County Critical Fire Weather Conditions for most of North Central and Northeast Colorado on Wednesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE PALMER DIVIDE, AND THE SOUTHWEST FOOTHILLS. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE PALMER DIVIDE, AND THE SOUTHWEST FOOTHILLS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216, 241, 246 and 247. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect from 9 AM until 9 PM Wednesday. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly and would be difficult to control. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
Effective: 2022-05-10 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Havana 14.0 15.9 Tue 8 pm CDT 16.0 16.0 15.9
Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY (11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY) * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph expected. * WHERE...Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, and the White Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand with reduced visibility are possible in the lower elevations, especially on Wednesday afternoon.
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Chesapeake; Hampton, Poquoson; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Norfolk/Portsmouth and Hampton/Poquoson Counties, and Suffolk and Chesapeake. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/04 AM 5.1 2.2 2.7 6 MINOR 11/05 PM 5.0 2.1 2.3 5 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.1 1.2 1.6 4-5 NONE 12/06 PM 4.2 1.3 1.3 4 NONE 13/07 AM 3.3 0.4 0.7 2 NONE 13/07 PM 3.7 0.8 0.5 2 NONE MONEY POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.6 2.4 2.9 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.4 2.2 2.5 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.8 1.6 2.1 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.7 1.5 1.6 1 NONE 13/07 AM 3.9 0.7 1.1 1 NONE 13/08 PM 4.3 1.1 0.9 1 NONE ELIZABETH RIVER AT MIDTOWN TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.8 2.8 3.2 1 MINOR 11/07 PM 5.4 2.4 2.6 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.7 1.7 2.1 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.7 1.7 1.7 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.9 0.9 1.2 1 NONE 13/08 PM 4.1 1.1 0.8 1 NONE WESTERN BRANCH OF THE ELIZABETH RIVER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.6 2.6 3.0 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.1 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.5 1.5 1.9 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.5 1.5 1.5 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.7 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 13/08 PM 4.0 1.0 0.8 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.3 2.5 3.0 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.0 2.2 2.5 3 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.4 1.6 2.0 3 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.5 1.6 2-3 NONE 13/07 AM 3.4 0.6 1.0 2 NONE 13/08 PM 3.6 0.8 0.7 2 NONE FORT MONROE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 5.3 2.5 2.9 4 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.0 2.2 2.5 4 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.4 1.6 2.0 3 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.5 1.5 3 NONE 13/08 AM 3.5 0.7 1.0 2 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-10 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crosby; Lubbock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LUBBOCK AND SOUTHERN CROSBY COUNTIES At 1006 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ralls, or 7 miles west of Crosbyton, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Slaton, Crosbyton, Ralls, Lorenzo, Kalgary, and Caprock. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
