Dallas, TX

Texas officers indicted for allegedly assaulting people during 2020 protests

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dallas County grand jury indicted three police officers Friday for their response to the 2020 protests against police brutality. Two of the officers were charged earlier this year for allegedly assaulting people at the protests. Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Ryan Mabry is facing six counts of aggravated...

sandhillsexpress.com

