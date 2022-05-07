Now the playoffs have begun for Miami: Embiid’s return lifts 76ers, cuts Heat series lead to 2-1 | Opinion

Seven games in, the NBA Playoffs began for the Miami Heat on Friday night.

The five-game first-round dispatch of last-seeded Atlanta did not challenge the Heat to any real degree.

The first two games in this Eastern Conference semifinal against Philadelphia -- both in Miami, both against the semi-Sixers -- were not any great test in 14- and 16-point Heat wins.

Now, it has begun.

It began Friday night in Philadelphia when Sixers superstar and NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid entered the series for the first time, back from injury, his right orbital (eye socket) fracture protected by a menacing black mask. Phantom of the Opera? Nah. More of a Darth Vader vibe.

The 76ers were whole again.

And their chances in this series went from life support to fresh oxygen.

Embiid’s return sparked Philadelphia, especially on the defensive end, to a desperately needed 99-79 Game 3 victory that cut Miami’s series lead to 2-1 entering Game 4 back in Philly on Sunday.

It wasn’t all Embiid. Miami shot the ball as if the rim on their end was smaller, the size of those carnival midway hoops nefariously designed to prevent you from winning the giant stuffed bear.

“Offensively, we were just very poor,” coach Erik Spoelstra put it bluntly.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said, just as plainly, “Any plan where you can have Joel as part of the plan is a much better plan.”

It was mostly Embiid’s return, yes.

“We don’t want to duck any kind of competition,” Spoelstra had said earlier Friday, when Embiid had been upgraded from out to doubtful and seemed headed to playing. “We expected Philly to be at full strength at some point and we want to take on that challenge.”

Asked about Embiid’s status after Game 2, Jimmy Butler had said, “I want to compete against him.”

Be careful what you wish for?

Miami also got healthier Friday with the return of point guard Kyle Lowry after four games out, but it was the reemergence of Embiid that re-framed the series. Lowry, in fact, scored zero points on 0-for-4 shooting with a mere three assists, with the kind of minutes that suggested his hamstring may not yet be fully healed.

Crucial result?

A Miami win for a 3-0 advantage would have all but clinched the series. League history says so.

Teams have been up 3-0 in a best-of-7 series 146 times. Those teams have gone on to win the series 146 times. No exceptions. On only three occasions did the trailing team even force a Game 7.

A Miami win Friday would have freed Heat fans to imagine whether the next round would be against bitter rival Boston or against reigning champion Milwaukee, the team that swept Miami out of the first round a year ago.

Now the luxury to peek ahead is gone.

Now, for the first time this postseason, a smidgen of pressure visits the Heat, trying to avoid returning to Miami with the series tied and the masked-man Embiid and Philly owning the momentum.

Miami played catchup for most of Game 3, with Embiid’s presence felt on defense and also opening up the floor on offense, though his own numbers were modest with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Heat shot an abysmal 35.5 percent from the floor and was 7-for-30 on 3’s. Miami’s 34 points at the break were its second-lowest first-half output of the entire season. Heat hasn’t scored that few in any playoff half since 2013.

Butler was a one-man show with 33 points for Miami. No other starter reached double digits. Tyler Herro chipped in 14 off the bench. Nobody else bothered to show up. Bam Adebayo was 2-for-9 shooting with nine points -- after scoring 47 in the first two games. Clearly, the Embiid Effect.

“Bam was dominating,” Embiid said after Friday’s win. “I was really pissed off watching another big play well against my team.”

Might I have deployed an infusion of Duncan Robinson if for nothing but desperation Friday? Yeah, maybe.

Spoelstra is a master of adjustments, of reacting and responding. Let’s see what he has for Game 4.

Say this, though: When you are shooting 35 percent, and the 3-point arc seems a mile from the paint, the idea of putting in your well-rested $90 million 3-point specialist -- hey, it might be something to consider!

The Heat went on a 13-0 run early in third quarter to draw within 51-50, but every Miami run was countered.

Miami trailed only 68-65 entering the fourth period, but Philly dominated the finishing quarter, 31-14.

The Heat still lead, 2-1. Still would have two of the last three at home. And Philadelphia is 0-for-19 trying to win a playoff series it has trailed 2-0.

Still, this thing got interesting Friday night.

For the Heat, the playoffs have begun.