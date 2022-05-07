ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi governor says he’s looking to support mothers and children as abortion ruling looms

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KA3em_0fViu7s500

JACKSON, Miss. — A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

The leaked opinion was in response to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that challenges Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

At least 22 states have laws banning abortion before the 15th week, many of them lacking exceptions for fetal viability, rape or incest, or even the woman’s health. Several of those bans will take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, as a leaked draft of the opinion suggests.

Republican Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves took to Twitter this week to express his thoughts about what should happen if the Supreme Court officially decides to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We need to prove that being pro-life is about being more than anti-abortion,” he said.

Reeves signed a bill known as the Pregnancy Resource Act, which will provide $3.5 million in tax credits to pregnancy resource centers across the state.

“We’re not always looked at as the best and most healthy state, but we are working very hard as pregnancy centers across Mississippi to make sure people have the connections and the support they need,” said Sara Smith, Executive Director for the Center for Pregnancy Choices in Meridian, Mississippi.

Smith knows the pregnancy journey is different for everyone. That’s why she said the Center for Pregnancy Choices offers many services for women and their families.

“We’ll have people that will say, ‘I’m not sure if I am pregnant or not. Can I get a free pregnancy test?’ Yes, you can. ‘I’m not sure if I’m ready for a baby. We need all the things,’ and we say, ‘Let us help you throw a baby shower.’”

WATCH: Are there enough resources and support available to new mothers in the Mid-South? WATCH: Are there enough resources and support available to new mothers in the Mid-South?

On top of that, the center offers pregnancy counseling and post-abortion support and helps families connect with adoption agencies, among other services.

“Financial support is absolutely essential for pregnancy centers like ours because we do not generally get funding from the government as in federal or state grants,” Smith said.

That’s why Smith said she was thrilled when she learned about the Pregnancy Resource Act.

“It was definitely something worth handclaps and praise about because, like I mentioned, sometimes it is really hard for us to get supported,” said Smith.

Smith said there are at least 33 pregnancy resources across Mississippi. She said the money would allow these centers to continue offering their free services and improve healthcare and wellness for families across Mississippi.

“It’s really empowering to know a woman has a choice and her pregnancy options, and she can still have her dreams and give life to a child, too,” said Smith

On Twitter, Reeves said the state has made great strides over the past weeks but said there is still much to be done.

He said the state is partnering with the Dave Thomas Foundation to improve foster care and is upgrading the core child protective services functions to better serve moms and children.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 21

Vanessa Cummings
3d ago

Yes that’s true vote him out !!!!! 😃🇺🇸💙😊💙💙🇺🇸💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 Mississippi ,

Reply(2)
10
. ...
3d ago

I'm not voting for tate reeves just because of his covid policies. He forced schools to open and wouldn't allow virtual. Allowed everyone to be maskless and didn't do social distancing. Because of this, our son who has medical problems caught covid and brought it home and gave it to others in our home. Not only did our son have additional medical problems from covid , but so did my husband and my other son. We're still paying for their medical bills which was over $2,000 after insurance paid. Tate Reeves needs to pay up, it was his fault!

Reply(2)
5
James Weston
3d ago

So in otherwords, you support dictatiorial socialist rule over personal freedom. Masks, schools, social distancing are all options you can do yourself if that makes you feel good.. but yet you want to force everyone to abode to your feelings via government tyranny. Why is it you dont like in Calif, NYC, China, N Korea, Cuba, etc? They all have exactly what you seek.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Health
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortions#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#The Supreme Court
Magnolia State Live

Family Dollar sued by State of Arkansas over discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in facility caused stores in Mississippi, other states to close

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
WJHL

TN homeless criminalization bill now law without governor’s signature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Despite not having the signature of Gov. Bill Lee, a bill passed by the Tennessee House and Senate that would make camping on all public property illegal is now state law. SB1610 expanded the Equal Access to Public Property Act of 2012 to include city and county public property. It previously […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
100K+
Followers
102K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy