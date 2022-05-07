Mississippi governor says he’s looking to support mothers and children as abortion ruling looms

JACKSON, Miss. — A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

The leaked opinion was in response to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that challenges Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

At least 22 states have laws banning abortion before the 15th week, many of them lacking exceptions for fetal viability, rape or incest, or even the woman’s health. Several of those bans will take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, as a leaked draft of the opinion suggests.

Republican Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves took to Twitter this week to express his thoughts about what should happen if the Supreme Court officially decides to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We need to prove that being pro-life is about being more than anti-abortion,” he said.

Reeves signed a bill known as the Pregnancy Resource Act, which will provide $3.5 million in tax credits to pregnancy resource centers across the state.

“We’re not always looked at as the best and most healthy state, but we are working very hard as pregnancy centers across Mississippi to make sure people have the connections and the support they need,” said Sara Smith, Executive Director for the Center for Pregnancy Choices in Meridian, Mississippi.

Smith knows the pregnancy journey is different for everyone. That’s why she said the Center for Pregnancy Choices offers many services for women and their families.

“We’ll have people that will say, ‘I’m not sure if I am pregnant or not. Can I get a free pregnancy test?’ Yes, you can. ‘I’m not sure if I’m ready for a baby. We need all the things,’ and we say, ‘Let us help you throw a baby shower.’”

On top of that, the center offers pregnancy counseling and post-abortion support and helps families connect with adoption agencies, among other services.

“Financial support is absolutely essential for pregnancy centers like ours because we do not generally get funding from the government as in federal or state grants,” Smith said.

That’s why Smith said she was thrilled when she learned about the Pregnancy Resource Act.

“It was definitely something worth handclaps and praise about because, like I mentioned, sometimes it is really hard for us to get supported,” said Smith.

Smith said there are at least 33 pregnancy resources across Mississippi. She said the money would allow these centers to continue offering their free services and improve healthcare and wellness for families across Mississippi.

“It’s really empowering to know a woman has a choice and her pregnancy options, and she can still have her dreams and give life to a child, too,” said Smith

On Twitter, Reeves said the state has made great strides over the past weeks but said there is still much to be done.

He said the state is partnering with the Dave Thomas Foundation to improve foster care and is upgrading the core child protective services functions to better serve moms and children.

