Lakers interviewed former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for HC position

Terry Stotts was Portland's head coach for nine seasons. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Hired by the Trail Blazers as head coach in 2012, the 64-year-old Stotts was fired last offseason after nine seasons in Portland. In eight of his nine seasons at the helm, Stotts helped lead the Blazers to the postseason. He compiled a regular-season mark of 402-318 and 22-40 in the playoffs.

Stotts has coached in the NBA since 1994.

Before landing the head-coaching gig in Portland, Stotts had stints as head coach with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. With the Hawks, Stotts had a record 52-85 in two seasons from 2002 to 2004. From 2005 to 2007 with the Bucks, Stotts had a regular-season record of 63-83 with a 1-4 record in the postseason.

He's spent time as an assistant with the Seattle Supersonics (1994-1998), Milwaukee Bucks (1998-2002), Atlanta Hawks (2002-2003), Golden State Warriors (2004-2005), and Dallas Mavericks (2008-2012).

Stotts joins Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin as candidates interviewed by the Lakers for their vacant head-coaching position.