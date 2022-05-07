ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Lakers interviewed former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for HC position

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOhnq_0fVitgRw00
Terry Stotts was Portland's head coach for nine seasons. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Hired by the Trail Blazers as head coach in 2012, the 64-year-old Stotts was fired last offseason after nine seasons in Portland. In eight of his nine seasons at the helm, Stotts helped lead the Blazers to the postseason. He compiled a regular-season mark of 402-318 and 22-40 in the playoffs.

Stotts has coached in the NBA since 1994.

Before landing the head-coaching gig in Portland, Stotts had stints as head coach with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. With the Hawks, Stotts had a record 52-85 in two seasons from 2002 to 2004. From 2005 to 2007 with the Bucks, Stotts had a regular-season record of 63-83 with a 1-4 record in the postseason.

He's spent time as an assistant with the Seattle Supersonics (1994-1998), Milwaukee Bucks (1998-2002), Atlanta Hawks (2002-2003), Golden State Warriors (2004-2005), and Dallas Mavericks (2008-2012).

Stotts joins Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin as candidates interviewed by the Lakers for their vacant head-coaching position.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Memphis Reporter Gets Destroyed After Using Racist Comment About Draymond Green: "Draymond Runs His Knuckle-Dragging Open Mouth All Game Long, But Mild-Mannered Kyle Anderson Disputes One Call And Gets Ejected? Next Level Jackassery."

The Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors series has been very intense. Both teams have left everything on the court, playing physical, getting some players ejected, and playing mind games even off the court. Game 1 saw Draymond Green ejected after a flagrant foul 2 on Brandon Clarke; Dillon Brooks was ejected...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Former Hawks first round pick Adreian Payne tragically passes away

Former Atlanta Hawks’ first-round pick and Michigan State star Adreian Payne has tragically passed away at the young age of 31, according to the Detroit Free Press. Payne joined the MSU program in 2010 and was an important piece of the Spartans, averaging 16 points and seven rebounds his senior year on the way to an Elite Eight berth. Following his final year in Lansing, the Hawks drafted Payne 15th overall in the 2014 NBA draft.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
California Basketball
Local
Oregon Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Former Michigan State MBB player Adreian Payne dies in shooting

Former Michigan State Spartans star Adreian Payne was shot and killed in Orlando, Florida early Monday morning, ESPN reported. He was 31 years old. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Payne was transported to the hospital where he later died. A suspect named Lawrence Dority has been arrested for the shooting on a first-degree murder warrant.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Grizzlies' Ja Morant likely to miss Game 4 vs. Warriors

The knee injury suffered by Ja Morant is likely to keep the Memphis Grizzlies star out of action for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters Sunday. Morant, 22, has averaged 27.1 points, 9.8 assists and 8.0 rebounds in the Grizzlies' nine playoff...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Adrian Griffin
Yardbarker

Mets' new Tom Seaver statue features minor font error

The New York Mets unveiled a massive statue of franchise legend Tom Seaver outside of Citi Field a few weeks ago. The 3,200-pound sculpture has been well-received by fans, but unfortunately it features a historical inaccuracy. Paul Lukas of Uni Watch heard from a longtime reader recently who pointed out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman Calls Out Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which only led to more questions about his hand size. Pickett, who's hands measured in at 8 and 1/2 inches at the NFL Combine, has played with gloves on throughout his college career. And, at least right now, doesn't appear to be removing the nickname "Kenny Two Gloves" anytime soon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Green Bay Projected to Sign All-Pro Free Agent Wide Receiver

Even after the 2022 NFL Draft the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. After the three they took in the draft, the future looks bright at that position. However one more savvy veteran could help Green Bay win the Super Bowl in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Hc#Espn#Wojespn#The Trail Blazers#The Atlanta Hawks#The Seattle Supersonics
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Giants and Packers Sends Pro Bowl Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests A Blockbuster 3-Team Trade: Anthony Davis To Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers Land Julius Randle And Nikola Vucevic, Russell Westbrook Becomes A Knick

The Los Angeles Lakers have some tough decisions to make this offseason. It feels like something drastic has to happen if the Lakers are to get back to contending status immediately, and a change in coaching is just one of those things. The roster needs work, and their stars might not be untouchable either, after disappointing seasons for both Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: ‘Door closed’ on Jarvis Landry return to Cleveland Browns

Even after releasing Jarvis Landry, the Cleveland Browns hoped the former Pro Bowl receiver might be willing to return at a lower salary for the opportunity to play with quarterback Deshaun Watson. It’s now reportedly safe to rule out a comeback in Cleveland. Landry, who fired his agent in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Ownership Front-Runner Rob Walton Plans to Build New Stadium

Depending on what sources you believe, the Denver Broncos ownership sweepstakes could be whittling down from being a five-horse race to just two remaining front-runners. Broncos' CEO Joe Ellis is rumored to have entertained Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris on Thursday, showing him around the team's stadium and facilities, which he might eventually come to own.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons hints that he wants Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen A. Smith to apologize to him

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been the favorite target of basketball analysts since his conflict with the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the 76ers chapter is all over, critics are still slamming Simmons, especially after news broke out that he had injured his back. This time around, Simmons did not absorb all the criticisms sitting down, hinting that he deserves an apology from Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, and every analyst who dissed him.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rangers' Chris Kreider Calls Out Penguins Fans

Pittsburgh Penguins fans were loving the team's dominant scoring performance in the first period of Game 3. So much so, that they began letting New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin about it. Fans started chanting "Igor" while the Pens went up 4-1 in the first period. And, of course, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

32K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy