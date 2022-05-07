Los Pecos Senior Apartment residents want more security measures

With a police report in hand, Nancy Rosa explained Monday she tried to start her car only to find the catalytic converter stolen.

Rosa says, as a senior she lives on a fixed income and this fix isn't cheap. She's even more concerned with how much other crime has hit the complex.

This latest crime is just another incident on a growing list of crimes occurring on the Los Pecos property.

Rosa is one of the few senior residents living here who filed police reports, others say they've been victims of crime, but only reported it to the complex.

Patricia Samuel moved into her apartment in February and says she thought the property was beautiful and safe when she first moved in. Adding it only took a few weeks for her to understand there were other problems plaguing the complex then her car was one of the cars set on fire last month.

KTNV was at Los Pecos when residents convened and demanded that property management provide better protections. So far, no visible improvements have been made.

There is a property management office on-site. When asked if or what the progress might be on upgrading security measures, KTNV was redirected to the corporate office.

Calls to the Los Pecos corporate office located out-of-state have gone unanswered.