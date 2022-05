A Findlay man told police he was robbed of his vehicle and personal items by a group of armed carjackers who surrounded him at a South Toledo intersection Monday night. Toledo police were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. to the intersection of Angola Road and Country Creek Lane, where the man told officers that he was stopped at a stop sign at an intersection when he was approached by four or five people with guns.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO