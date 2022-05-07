Albuquerque looks to get shopping carts off the streets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is ramping up efforts to get shopping carts off the streets. Shopping carts can be seen across the city, abandoned on sidewalks and accumulating near homeless encampments. The Solid Waste Department says its highway and litter crews have already rounded up more than 5,000 carts this year.

The department is hoping to expand those efforts and possibly get retailers, whose carts are getting swiped, involved. “We want to either partner with a local business or want to enhance something that we’re already doing to address those shopping carts you’re seeing throughout the city,” said Matthew Whelan, Director of the Solid Waste Department.

The department is proposing a customer rate increase to pay for the expansion, along with more cleanup at homeless camps in general. That would cost each household an extra $1 per month.

