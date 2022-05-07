ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque looks to get shopping carts off the streets

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is ramping up efforts to get shopping carts off the streets. Shopping carts can be seen across the city, abandoned on sidewalks and accumulating near homeless encampments. The Solid Waste Department says its highway and litter crews have already rounded up more than 5,000 carts this year.

The department is hoping to expand those efforts and possibly get retailers, whose carts are getting swiped, involved. “We want to either partner with a local business or want to enhance something that we’re already doing to address those shopping carts you’re seeing throughout the city,” said Matthew Whelan, Director of the Solid Waste Department.

The department is proposing a customer rate increase to pay for the expansion, along with more cleanup at homeless camps in general. That would cost each household an extra $1 per month.

Comments

Danae
3d ago

they show no care for these people or their situations and only make it harder for them because they have to keep restarting with nothing thanks to city "cleanup"

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police make arrest in street racing murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have made a second arrest in a murder at an illegal street racing event. Jose Cuevas turned himself in after a warrant went out for his arrest. Investigators say Cuevas and another man, Isaiah Perez, were at a street racing event near Double Eagle Airport in August. They say the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque family asking for help finding missing daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez was last seen the morning of April 15 near Isleta and Blake. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office original missing person’s flyer said Marquez was possibly with an armed and dangerous individual. Her mother, Ivonne Jaramillo, is worried that person is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Jonathan Martinez. “I can’t say a lot but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman facing nearly 100 charges for theft not going to prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman facing nearly 100 charges for breaking into cars and stealing credit cards in northeast Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will not be heading to prison. Nichole Padilla liked to target gyms. Surveillance video shown in court on Tuesday shows Padilla using various stolen cards at Target and Walgreens locations across Albuquerque. Court […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Family of woman killed in Foothills shooting speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alicia Hall, 31, was killed when John Hunter began shooting out of his Foothills home at cars stopped at a stop sign. She was almost home after leaving a doctor’s appointment when Hunter went on his shooting spree. Her mother, Trinidad Lopez, says she is still coming to terms with Hall’s death. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of using child in Walmart robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of using his child in a robbery. According to the criminal complaint, a woman – later identified as Leezul Ogaldez – went into the Walmart at Coors and I-40 with the child. When they tried to leave, they were stopped. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque men accused of killing informant, threatening a witness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Attorney’s Office says 45-year-old Robert “Fat Head” Padilla and 49-year-old Gary Coca killed a man in Las Vegas, New Mexico in 2019 after he provided information to law enforcement. They say Padilla is a known drug dealer, trafficking cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. Investigators say Padilla also used physical force against […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman charged with second-degree murder of boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is facing a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death. Michelle Morgan, 40, is accused of stabbing Martin Miera to death at the Desert Willow Apartments on Jefferson. According to the criminal complaint, neighbors heard the couple arguing. Morgan claims Miera stabbed her in the leg […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman involved in Victoria Martens murder sentenced to 44 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jessica Kelley has been sentenced to 44 years for her role in the death of Victoria Martens Thursday. Kelley, her cousin Fabian Gonzales and Victoria’s mom, Michelle Martens are all accused in the August 23, 2016 crime. Victoria was killed and dismembered in Michelle’s northwest Albuquerque apartment. In 2019, Kelley pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in death, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
