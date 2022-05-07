A’ja Wilson, Aces begin WNBA season on the road against Phoenix Mercury

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tonight the Las Vegas Aces begin their fifth season, on the floor in Phoenix against the Mercury as the WNBA season begins.

Last year, they heard the cheers, saw the tears and felt the confetti, but it was in honor of Phoenix as Las Vegas was eliminated in the WNBA semifinals.

The team’s leader, A’ja Wilson, is ready.

“You know, it’s one of those things where it happens, but at the same time, that feeling now just fuels me,” Wilson said.

“And I love that I went through that. I love when that confetti falls on me and it’s not in my favor because it makes me want to compete even more and just win … bring W’s to Las Vegas,” she said.

