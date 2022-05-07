ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

A’ja Wilson, Aces begin WNBA season on the road against Phoenix Mercury

By Jon Tritsch
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ovBs_0fVirKIU00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tonight the Las Vegas Aces begin their fifth season, on the floor in Phoenix against the Mercury as the WNBA season begins.

Last year, they heard the cheers, saw the tears and felt the confetti, but it was in honor of Phoenix as Las Vegas was eliminated in the WNBA semifinals.

The team’s leader, A’ja Wilson, is ready.

“You know, it’s one of those things where it happens, but at the same time, that feeling now just fuels me,” Wilson said.

“And I love that I went through that. I love when that confetti falls on me and it’s not in my favor because it makes me want to compete even more and just win … bring W’s to Las Vegas,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

An Unforgettable Evening of Dance

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Nevada Ballet Theatre is celebrating it’s 50th season with a one night only gala performance this Saturday at the Smith center! To tell us more is Roy Kaiser the Nevada Ballet Theater’s Artistic director.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

UPDATE: Man killed in road rage shooting at southwest Las Vegas intersection

UPDATE: The Clark County Coroners Office has identified the victim of the attack as 42-year-old Michael Owen. The official cause of death was a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Las Vegas Metro police confirmed that no one has been arrested as a result of this incident. Police have submitted a report with all findings to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Nevada Basketball
ESPN

WNBA Power Rankings: Becky Hammon has Las Vegas Aces clicking, on top in Week 1

If ESPN's preseason rankings are determined a fair amount by educated guesswork, the Week 1 WNBA Power Rankings are based on a very small sample size. Still, getting off to a strong start is a good sign, and three teams are 2-0 after the WNBA's 2022 opening weekend. For the Los Angeles Sparks and Washington Mystics, that's especially heartening after both missed the playoffs last season. For the Las Vegas Aces, who had the second-best record in 2021 but were upset in the semifinals, it's a signal that things are clicking under new coach Becky Hammon.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: WNBA Star's Epic Pregame Outfit Went Viral

A WNBA star went viral on social media for her epic pregame outfit earlier this weekend. Isabelle Harrison, a 28-year-old player for the Dallas Wings, went viral on social media earlier this week. The WNBA standout showed up to Saturday's game rocking a Michael Jordan-themed dress. "Periodt," the Wings tweeted.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

How Much The Jockey Gets For Winning The Kentucky Derby

A first-place finish at the Kentucky Derby doesn't just mean a shiny gold trophy and some roses. It's also a nice little payday for the jockey of the winning horse, but maybe not quite what some fans would imagine. When it comes to this year's running of the Kentucky Derby,...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A'ja Wilson
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend. Dillon competed in the NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship. The National Physique Committee is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Categories in the competition included Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Physique, Fitness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. In this post, however, we take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Mercury#Basketball#Sports#Aces#W#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

An MLB umpire had to leave Sunday afternoon's game following a scary collision to the face. MLB umpire Ron Kulpa was hit in the face by a foul ball during Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox. The Associated Press had more details:. Kupla got...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
The Spun

LeBron Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Team Moving Forward

Despite the way this season unfolded, LeBron James is reportedly not trying to leave LA any time soon. At least that's what ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said last week during an appearance on First Take. According to Windhorst, even after the Lakers went 33-49 and failed to even qualify for the NBA's play-in tournament, LeBron does not want to bolt.
NBA
8 News Now

8 News Now

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy