St Charles woman injured in Highway 14 crash

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning. Keegan Wiedemann, 18, was driving a vehicle westbound on Highway 100 at Newport Road at 8:18 a.m. Sunday. A 15-year-old boy was his passenger. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the vehicle was driving too fast...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga investigators report a passenger was killed in a wreck on I 75 this morning. It happened just before noon near Volkswagen Drive. Traffic investigators say a Chevy was pulling a trailer heading north. A wheel came off from the trailer and bounced across the concrete...
State police say two people were injured Wednesday after a car fell off a carrier, and hit two other cars. The accident happened on Route 440 North in Woodbridge. According to state police, the two people were taken to a hospital. They are expected to recover.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fort Ellis Fire/Rescue and AMR Ambulance reported to a rollover on westbound I-90. Eight teenagers had left a Ford F150 pickup that had rolled off the north side of the interstate on icy roads. Two passengers had been ejected from the pickup. In total, six ambulances...
The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Thomas Alejandro Gonzalez, 30, in southeast Austin Wednesday. He is accused of killing Lawrence Grayson, whose body was found in the greenbelt in the area of 1600 E. Stassney Lane on April 16.
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it has launched a homicide investigation after a body washed ashore on the bank of the San Joaquin River. A fisherman who was near the Turtle Beach RV Resort first reported the body to the sheriff’s office just before noon Wednesday, authorities said. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters came upon the well and...
Three cows were killed and one person was injured in a car vs. cattle accident near Hills. According to the Hills Fire Department, just after 9:45 Monday night firefighters joined Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies, the Iowa State Patrol and the Johnson County Ambulance Service in responding to a single-vehicle accident on southbound Highway 218 about a mile north of the Hills exit.
