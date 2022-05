May 10 (UPI) -- The Montreal Canadiens captured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday night. It is the first time in 42 years that Montreal -- which reached the Stanley Cup Final last season -- will select first overall in the draft. The Canadiens drafted forward Doug Wickenheiser with the top pick in 1980.

NHL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO