Topeka, KS

Arrest made in Topeka murder investigation, TPD says

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An arrest has been made in an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a Topeka man that happened in April.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Kayden Smith, 19, of Topeka, was arrested on Friday and booked into the Shawnee County jail. He’s facing a charge of murder in the first degree in connection to the shooting death of Dustin Michael Clayton , 35, of Topeka on April 22 earlier this year.

Earlier this week, Dustin’s family set up a GoFundMe for his funeral expenses and to put together a reward leading to the arrest of the one responsible for Dustin’s death.

