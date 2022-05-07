ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Thousands without power in the Carolinas

By Sydney Broadus
 4 days ago

(WSPA) – Thousands of Duke Energy customers in the Carolinas are without Friday night.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map , the following counties have customers without power:

South Carolina

  • Anderson County: 25 customers
  • Greenville County: 140 customers
  • Spartanburg County: 109 customers

For Spartanburg Co. , the estimated time of restoration is Saturday at 1:45 a.m., the outage map said.

North Carolina

  • Buncombe County: 324 customers
  • Graham County: 174 customers
  • Jackson County: 88 customers
  • Haywood County: 95 customers
  • Macon County: 463 customers
  • Madison County: 33 customers
  • Rutherford County: 74 customers
  • Swain County: 1,876 customers

According to the outage map, the estimated time of restoration is unknown as repairs and damage assessments are underway.

