ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

A respected Tri-City musician’s brutal murder may have been a revenge killing

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WmZz_0fVinkck00

Christopher R. Calvert may have beaten, cut and stabbed a Kennewick man to get revenge on a former employer.

Calvert, 44, was recently fired from a Hermiston, Ore., farm run by Darren Cox.

When one of Calvert’s friend offered to help him get revenge by cutting Cox’s sprinklers, Calvert said he had done better than that, according to court records.

“Then Chris had stated, ‘You know how hard it is to kill someone with a butter knife?’” according to court records.

Clayton “Clay” Wick, 76, a beloved Mid-Columbia musician , was a good friend of Cox. He was found dead at his home Tuesday .

Court documents paint a gruesome picture of Wick’s murder.

His Buchanan Street home, where he lived alone, had been trashed and there was blood on both levels of the house.

The 76-year-old man had been beaten, stabbed and cut before being left for dead. His killer had placed cardboard over the pools of blood so he could avoid stepping in it, according to court records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkxY4_0fVinkck00
A housekeeper found her client dead in his home when she arrived to clean it about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, said Kennewick police. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Calvert, the alleged killer, had grabbed Wick’s wallet, took stuff out of his garage and finally drove away in Wick’s Honda CRV, said investigators.

He was arrested in Wick’s car in Skamania County on Thursday after police with the help of federal agents tracked him to a small town about an hour outside of Vancouver.

Calvert appeared in Benton County Superior Court on Friday afternoon and pleaded innocent to premeditated first-degree murder and vehicle theft. He is accused of the aggravating circumstances of a lack of remorse, invading Wick’s privacy and excessive injuries.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail. His trial was set for June 22.

Criminal history

Calvert has a long criminal history, mostly in Oregon, including convictions for possessing meth, eluding police and manufacturing drugs, according to online court records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmU0G_0fVinkck00
Christopher R. Calvert, 44 of Hermiston, appears Friday afternoon in Benton County Superior Court on charges of premeditated first-degree murder. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

When he allegedly killed Wick, Calvert was facing charges in Franklin County after he was caught with Cox’s stolen Subaru Legacy in Pasco on April 5.

Cox had asked Wick to hold onto the car because he was afraid that Calvert would try to take it again.

Police Investigation

Cox was the first person to call police with concerns about not hearing from his friend, according to court records.

He hadn’t heard from Wick since April 27, so he phoned Kennewick police on Monday, May 2.

When police arrived at the Buchanan Street house, they knocked on the door but didn’t get a response and didn’t see a car in the driveway.

Kennewick Lt. Jason Kiel said officers didn’t have any reason to suspect that something was wrong inside the house.

On Tuesday, Cox called again after learning Wick had not shown up at symphony rehearsals for several days. He was a bass player in the Mid-Columbia and Walla Walla symphonies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vdMt_0fVinkck00
Clayton Wick Tri-City Herald file

Officers checked again, but still didn’t notice anything wrong, so they had no probable cause to force the door open to look inside.

Later that day, Wick’s housekeeper arrived at the house and found it ransacked. She said Wick was normally very tidy. When he left, he would usually let her know.

Sometime around the same time, Cox and an employee also went into the home’s backyard and saw that the house was trashed. Cox’s employee found Wick’s body in the laundry room in the basement, said court documents.

Initial reports said his housekeeper found him.

Washington State Patrol crime lab technicians spent two days documenting and gathering evidence from the “violent encounter,” according to police.

At first, investigators had trouble tracking down Wick’s family members but they’ve since been notified, Lt. Kiel said on Friday.

Violent struggle

Investigators believe there was a struggle in the living room that continued into the kitchen and down the stairs into the basement.

Police found Wick’s body in the laundry room covered in a blanket.

They discovered three bloody kitchen knives next to Wick, a bloody wrench in the kitchen sink and a fireplace poker at the bottom of the stairs.

Cox told police he had left his Subaru Legacy with Wick because of Calvert, and he noticed that multiple bags that had been on top of the car in the garage had been taken.

A neighbor told investigators she saw Calvert driving Wick’s green Honda CRV about 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUnyo_0fVinkck00
Kennewick Police investigate the scene of a homicide in the 400 block of South Buchanan Street in Kennewick on May 3. Bob Brawdy

Alleged admission

Police received a tip on May 4 from Calvert’s friend about the man’s alleged admission to killing Wick “with a butter knife.”

The man had known Calvert for nearly three decades and had started by buying marijuana from him and then meth.

He had met Calvert at a mutual friend’s home either on Sunday or Monday after Calvert had pulled up in a truck. Calvert had asked his friend whether he could dig a hole. At the time, his friend thought Calvert was joking.

At another point, Calvert reportedly told his friend that he had been fired by Cox. His friend had done sprinkler work for the farm, and he offered to help Calvert get back at the farmer by cutting sprinkler lines.

Calvert said he had done better than that, and that the body was starting to stink.

Calvert was a fentanyl user, so his friend thought the comments were a joke until he saw news reports about Wick’s death. He confirmed with Calvert that he was talking about Wick.

“Chris had told him that the guy had no family, so no one will know,” according to court records. “He added that he had even met Clayton Wick at Darren’s farm in the past and he knew that Clayton was a very nice man and could not believe what Chris had done.”

Rural arrest

After a Tri-Cities judge agreed to issue a nationwide, $1 million first-degree murder warrant for Calvert’s arrest, detectives tracked him to Stevenson, Wash.

Skamania County Sheriff’s deputies along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Kennewick detectives found Calvert driving around that area around 3 p.m. Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lF4gv_0fVinkck00
Murder suspect Christopher Calvert, 44, was arrested after a short chase with police in a rural area of Skamania County on May 5. He was driving Clayton Wick’s green Honda CRV. Kennewick Police Department

When police tried to pull him over, Calvert sped away, starting a five-minute chase that ended when officers forced the car into a ditch in a rural area of Skamania County.

He was arrested, driven back to the Tri-Cities and booked into the Benton County jail Thursday.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
Benton County, WA
Crime & Safety
Hermiston, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Hermiston, OR
City
Walla Walla, WA
County
Benton County, WA
City
Stevenson, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
WMBF

Woman arrested after forgetting 3-year-old in locked van for 30 minutes, police say

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother was arrested after forgetting her 3-year-old child in a locked mini-van in a parking lot, according to the Sylva Police Department. According to police, this happened on Wednesday, April 20, at 9 p.m. when a witness called for assistance after finding a little girl in a locked mini-van in the McDonalds parking lot. The witness told police the child had been alone for about 30 minutes.
SYLVA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fugitive#Marijuana#Violent Crime#Honda
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Escaped Alabama inmate Casey Cole White threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, authorities say

The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that it is working to protect the ex-girlfriend of Casey Cole White, the capital murder suspect who escaped an Alabama jail last Friday after allegedly receiving help from corrections official Vicky White. The Service said in a statement that Casey Cole White threatened in 2015 to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, saying he also wanted police to kill him.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
ABC4

Idaho man killed the day after his brother’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials say an Idaho man has died in a car crash — just one day after his brother’s funeral. According to East Idaho News, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash Friday night where they discovered the body of 37-year-old Juan Silerio. Silerio was discovered inside of […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
555
Followers
130
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy