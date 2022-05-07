ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man arrested on suspicion of menacing, obstruction of justice in Boulder

By Annie Mehl
Colorado Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder police arrested a man near the intersection of 28th and Pearl streets on Thursday...

www.coloradodaily.com

KXRM

Arrest made in Pueblo homicide investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. — Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section have arrested Raymond Apodaca in the murder of 36-year-old Victor B. Trujillo Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, Pueblo Police were sent to the 600 block of East 3rd Street on reports of a shooting. Police arrived to find […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KXRM

CSPD still searching for answers after finding woman dead inside a motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Body Found Inside Vehicle Submerged In South Platte River

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a body found inside a vehicle that was submerged in the South Platte River on Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of South Florida Avenue and South Platte River Drive about 9:30 a.m. (credit: CBS) When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle overturned in the river. During the investigation, they discovered the body of a male. During the investigation, officers learned that just after midnight, the adult male driver was traveling southbound on Jason Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at South Platte River Drive. The driver and vehicle crashed into the...
DENVER, CO
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KXRM

Can you identify this suspect for Fremont County?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the man included in the photo below. The suspect is wanted for identity theft. If you have any information please contact Deputy Sanders at 719-371-6154 or will.sanders@fremontso.com
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KX News

Dead suspect identified in Monday morning shootout on E Broadway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m. Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck. Bismarck police also said the case is still […]
BISMARCK, ND

