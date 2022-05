Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the formal indictment of a former West Alabama clerk on theft and ethics charges. Diann Taylor, the former town clerk of Akron in Hale County, was indicted this week and accused of "intentionally using her official position as the Town Clerk of Akron to access the town’s public library bank account to receive up to $115,184.40 in either cash or debit card purchases for herself, a family member, or business with which she was associated," and "making a false statement to an employee of the Alabama Ethics Commission."

HALE COUNTY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO