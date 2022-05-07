ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Virgin Galactic delays space flight program

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fL1MM_0fVijB4H00

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M . (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic has announced it is pushing back its commercial space flight program until the fall of next year . About 800 people have reserved a spot on the commercial space flight.

Story Continues Below

The next launch was supposed to happen at the end of this year but Virgin Galactic says that date will now be pushed back to early 2023 due to supply chain and labor issues. The team has planned a test flight of VSS Unity at the end of the year before the paid flights begin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque gets nearly $900K for major park upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is getting a chunk of change for major upgrades at a park. The United States Interior Department designated nearly $900,000 from a nationwide grant to promote outdoor access in suburban spaces. The money will go toward Officer Daniel Webster Park at Wyoming and Copper for more green space […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Legacy of Liberty Air Show returns to Holloman

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holloman Air Force Base held its air show for the first time in four years Saturday. The U.S. Thunderbirds were the main attraction for this year’s Legacy of Liberty Air Show. This is their first appearance in more than a decade. The event was held to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Construction beginning on Rio Rancho intersection

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, construction in Rio Rancho will begin on the intersection of Southern and Rainbow. Crews will install a new drain system, expand the road, and add new road signs. The total cost of the project is about $3.6 million. Rainbow will remain closed from Northern to Pecos Loop through May […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Beyond Van Gogh exhibit closing temporarily

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Beyond Van Gogh exhibit in Albuquerque’s Sawmill District will be shut down for two weeks. The exhibit says they’re closing to upgrade the “customer experience.” The exhibit is scheduled to reopen on May 24. Customers who purchased tickets during the closure can exchange them for another date or receive a full […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Industry
KRQE News 13

BioPark zookeeper hopes to improve iguana program with new research

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A zookeeper is bringing back his knowledge to the Albuquerque BioPark after a trip to the wild. Reptile keeper Phil Mayhew visited Grand Cayman Island where he learned about the care, diet, breeding, and conservation of the endangered Grand Cayman Blue Iguana. He hopes his experience will help improve the zoo’s Blue Iguana […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico VA says possible clinic closures are not set in stone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico VA says they’ve heard a lot of concerns about the recommended closures of veteran’s health clinics in New Mexico. The recommendation to close the clinics in Gallup, Las Vegas, Raton, and Española, was made by the Department of Veteran Affairs, after reviewing the VA health care system nationwide. Robert McKenrick, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 arrested after doing ‘donuts’ in Albuquerque intersection, speeding away

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies showed up to an intersection near University and Indian School around midnight Saturday. That’s where they saw cars blocking the intersection and a car doing donuts, then speeding off before being arrested. Deputies say they saw a red Ford Mustang doing donuts and barely missing nearby pedestrians. Deputies […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaceflight#Rebates#News Resource#Vss Unity#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Homicide callout in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead in the southeast part of town. Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, APD got a call about a dead man inside of an apartment on Richmond Drive. They found several shell casings at the scene and are asking for the public’s help […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Homicide under investigation at Wyoming and Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the southeast part of town. They say officers went to the Circle K at 8601 Central Ave. NE Saturday night around 9:25 p.m. in response to a shooting call. When police arrived, they located a man who had been shot. The victim was sent to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Man caught hiding under blanket to avoid police

BELFAST, Maine — A man who was recently arrested in Belfast, Maine may want to practice his hide-and-seek skills. Police responded to the Admiral Ocean Inn on Saturday night to remove an allegedly drunk man, identified as Philip Dulude, from the property. A Belfast officer returned to the hotel a few hours later to check […]
BELFAST, ME
The Independent

Mexican flight aborts landing just in time to avoid collision with plane on runway

A low-cost flight was forced to abort its landing in Mexico on Saturday, after pilots spotted another aircraft on the runway.Videos circulating on social media show a Volaris jet coming in to land at Mexico City International Airport after dark, but pulling up sharply just above another plane waiting on the ground.Mexican journalist Luis Cardenas tweeted the clip saying: “Another error! In the video, a Volaris plane is seen on the AICM runway, waiting to take off; while another plane of the same airline is about to land, but seeing the traffic the pilot goes into the air again.”Otro...
LIFESTYLE
KRQE News 13

2 sent to hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating what led to two people being taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police arrived early Sunday at the area of Chico and Pennsylvania roads NE. When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. The victims are currently being evaluated for their injuries at a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos asking residents, businesses to stop outdoor watering

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities is asking residents and business to stop outdoor water use until Los Alamos is no longer threatened by the Cerro Pelado Fire. Outdoor watering should be stopped while in the ‘Set’ phase of evacuation, because outdoor watering negatively impacts pressure in the county’s water […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hobbs Police arrest woman accused of stealing patrol car

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Police have arrested Janessa Perez after they say she fled from them in February. Hobbs Police were investigating a disabled pickup stopped in the road outside a gas station when they say Perez and Daniel Ramirez took off running from the scene. Ramirez started shooting and officers fired back killing him. During […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Victims, alleged offender identified in Sunday murder-suicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released the names of the three individuals who died in what officials say was a murder-suicide on Sunday. The incident happened in the Party City parking lot on Coors and Ellison. The two victims were 19-year-old Alexia Rael and 16-year-old Mario Salgado-Rosales. The man who shot the teens […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy