PPB investigates after shots fired in SE Portland, no injuries reported
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Shots were fired in Southeast Portland on Friday evening, according to police.
Gunfire was reported at Southeast Powell and 130th Avenue near Powell Butte Park shortly after 5 p.m.
Police told KOIN 6 News no one was hit but confirmed there was a shooting. Authorities are still on the scene gathering evidence.
It is not known what led up to the gunfire.
