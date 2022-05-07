PPB investigates after shots fired in SE Portland, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Shots were fired in Southeast Portland on Friday evening, according to police.

Gunfire was reported at Southeast Powell and 130th Avenue near Powell Butte Park shortly after 5 p.m.

Police told KOIN 6 News no one was hit but confirmed there was a shooting. Authorities are still on the scene gathering evidence.

It is not known what led up to the gunfire.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.