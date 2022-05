Balenciaga is no stranger to scandal: The high-fashion label has come under fire multiple times for tone-deaf designs and cultural appropriation, with each incident further highlighting the privilege sustained by the brand and its consumers. Balenciaga’s latest offering, dubbed the Paris sneaker, only adds fuel to the fire with an overly distressed look — and emphasized price tag. The $1,850 sneaker comes purposefully destroyed, welcoming holes, rips, scuff marks, and other (faux) signs of wear right out of the box.

