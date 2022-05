Former Atlanta Hawks’ first-round pick and Michigan State star Adreian Payne has tragically passed away at the young age of 31, according to the Detroit Free Press. Payne joined the MSU program in 2010 and was an important piece of the Spartans, averaging 16 points and seven rebounds his senior year on the way to an Elite Eight berth. Following his final year in Lansing, the Hawks drafted Payne 15th overall in the 2014 NBA draft.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO