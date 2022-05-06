Road Closure Notice:# 24 Mariposa Dr. & #26 Craftsland Ln. NE Palm Bay with Detour

City of Palm Bay Public Works contractor Bruce G. Smith will be performing drainage pipe Installation at the following location requiring road closures

#24 Mariposa Dr. Closest intersection Craftsland Ln. NE 7 AM Monday, May 09, 2022, to Monday June 03, 2022, at 7 PM. With Detour: (Craftsland Ln. Nearest intersection is Riviera Dr.) (Mariposa Dr. closest intersection is Riviera Dr. NE)

Road closures with detours and traffic control signage will be in place, motorists and pedestrians can expect delays. Please use caution in these areas and plan your travels accordingly.

Please keep in mind that weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances could affect construction schedules.

Should you have any questions regarding these road closures please contact Public Works customer service at (321) 952-3438.