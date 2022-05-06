ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Crocamo gives Luzerne County her two weeks

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Hazleton Times
Hazleton Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QFuj_0fVhFKiz00
Speaking from her third-floor office in Luzerne County’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre Friday afternoon, Romilda Crocamo discussed her resignation from the county acting manager position she held the past 10 months. Ryan Evans | Times Leader

After 10 months as Luzerne County’s acting manager, Romilda Crocamo informed county council and staff she will be leaving in two weeks to accept other employment.

Her May 20 departure means someone else must serve as interim overseer for the approximately three weeks before Randy Robertson takes over as the new county manager. Currently working in Colorado under a contract, Robertson has said he expects to be in the county the week of June 13.

“The past twelve years serving the residents of Luzerne County have been exceptional for me and will make a marked impression for the rest of my life,” Crocamo said in her Friday announcement. “I will miss the incredible people I have had the pleasure of working with throughout the years.”

Crocamo declined to specify her professional plans, saying necessary employment agreements are still pending finalization.

Following work at two New York City law firms and as managing attorney at the Barbara J. Hart Justice Center in Scranton, Crocamo started her county employment in 2010 as a juvenile delinquency and dependency court master and then as a law clerk for county Court of Common Pleas Judge Tina Polachek Gartley. In July 2016, she was hired as chief county solicitor to oversee the county’s law division.

She has served as acting manager since prior manager C. David Pedri left July 6 for other employment.

Nine of 11 council members had voted April 12 to hire Robertson at an annual compensation of $181,500.

Council had been unable to act on the hiring at its March 29 meeting because no finalist secured the seven votes required under the county’s home rule charter, with six votes cast for Robertson and five for Crocamo. Crocamo subsequently withdrew her name from consideration.

Council response

County council members shared mixed reactions to her departure.

Councilman Stephen J. Urban said he was a bit surprised because Crocamo had indicated she would help with the transition.

“So much for a smooth transition and having the betterment of the county in mind,” Urban said.

Crocamo said she responded to all Robertson’s requests for information to be mailed to him. She also put him in touch with department and division heads and has been updating him on county matters, she said. The county human resources department also sent him data he was seeking, and managers are working on preparing updates, she said.

Councilman Kevin Lescavage said he wishes Crocamo well.

“It kind of puts us in a bind, but that’s OK. It’s just another hurdle we’ll overcome,” Lescavage said.

Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott said she wasn’t surprised because she heard Crocamo was exploring options. Although McDermott supported Robertson over Crocamo for the manager post, she said Crocamo is a “wonderful person and very nice and helpful.”

“I wish you the greatest success in this new phase of your career,” McDermott wrote in reply to Crocamo’s announcement. “I sincerely hope our paths cross in the future. You have been a mentor to so many of us, and it’s truly appreciated. I wish you the best on the road ahead.”

Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle said she is sad to see Crocamo leave and is confident she will be successful in her new work.

“The entire span of time she was at the county, she has always had the county’s best interest at heart,” Radle said.

Radle said Crocamo’s resignation is further evidence of that.

“I think she realizes nothing is going to get done with her as manager because a majority of council doesn’t want to do anything until Randy Robertson gets here,” Radle said.

Radle said the county “needs to keep running” and expressed concern the deferral of too many matters will put an unrealistic burden on Robertson without allowing for him to become acclimated before he is faced with 2023 budget preparations.

Council is now “broken into two factions,” Radle said.

“I was hoping after the manager vote that would subside, but it has not,” Radle said. “If it continues after Randy Robertson gets here, my outlook on the home rule government is not good.”

Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo voiced a similar assessment.

“I’m disappointed to see Romilda Crocamo leave the position prior to the arrival of our new manager, but at the same time I completely understand why she may want to leave,” Lombardo said. “She’s essentially ineffective as a manager because a a majority of council won’t work with her and wants to keep business at a standstill until Randy gets here. The business of the county does not stop just because we are in the middle of a transition.”

Six council members have been aligned on some votes in recent times, although they have individually said they vote their conscience and are not a voting bloc on all decisions. These members are Carl Bienias III, Lescavage, McDermott, Brian Thornton, Urban and Gregory Wolovich.

Lescavage said he does not believe it is prudent to tie Robertson’s hands on major matters, such as requests to provide a guarantee for an infrastructure loan or earmark the remaining $97 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding.

He said several union contracts recently presented to county council had not been executed before they expired the end of 2021 due to a lame-duck council, and he believes the county now has a lame-duck administration until Robertson takes over.

Councilman Chris Perry said Crocamo will be “sorely missed” for her expertise of county matters and ability to decipher complex legal matters.

“She has been a great asset to the county. Her knowledge of the operations of the county has been outstanding.”

Councilman Tim McGinley described Crocamo’s departure as a “great loss to the county.”

“I think she’s done a tremendous job as acting manager the last 10 months. Whoever she ends up working for, they’ll be very happy with her performance,” he said.

What’s next?

Radle said she does not know how a council majority will want to proceed on determining who will oversee the county during the three weeks before Robertson’s arrival.

Crocamo had selected county Human Services Division Head Lynn Hill as her designee, but council members are free to select someone else.

McDermott said it should be someone already on staff because the assignment is for a short period and would require immediate understanding of county operations.

Urban said choosing an acting manager is an emergency situation awaiting council’s decision, and he does not have anyone particular in mind for the task.

Speaking from her third-floor office in the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre Friday afternoon, Crocamo said will most miss the experience of working with employees she described as “dedicated public servants.”

“I learned so much from them,” she said.

With Crocamo’s departure, three of the county’s eight division head spots are now open. Crocamo had said she would leave division head appointments up to the next permanent manager.

Edmund O’Neill resigned as the operational services division head in January. The administrative services division head position also is open because David Parsnik resigned last September.

Council must confirm the manager’s nominee for permanent division head appointments under the county’s home rule charter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Scranton, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Dumped dogs lead to cry for help in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Dogs strayed surrendered, and some deliberately dumped made for a hectic few days for staff at Blue Chip Animal Refuge in Dallas. "Then a car drove up yesterday about 2 p.m. and they said we have two dogs we need to get rid of and we said okay we need you to fill out paperwork and they pushed the dogs out of the car and took off," said Marge Bart, Owner/Founder Blue Chip Animal Refuge.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Thornton
Person
John Lombardo
YourErie

Fetterman reaches majority support in new Pennsylvania Senate poll

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has majority support among Pennsylvania Democratic voters, according to a new Franklin & Marshall College poll. The poll of 325 Pennsylvania Democratic voters found Fetterman with 53% support, followed by Congressman Conor Lamb with 14% and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta with 4%. Kevin Baumlin, who has dropped out […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. · Route 61 Hardware has its ribbon cutting at 635 Fountain St. in Ashland at noon on June 24. · The Shenandoah Pharmacy will hold a ribbon cutting at noon, June 1, at its 33 N. Main St., Shenandoah, location.
ECONOMY
WBRE

Lycoming Mall avoids sheriff’s sale once again

PENNSDALE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming Mall has once again escaped going up for sheriff’s sale. Just two days before the Lycoming Mall was scheduled for sheriff’s sale the owners made a payment in full to the county’s water and sewer authority. After almost 2 years without payment to the Lycoming County sewer and water […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Infrastructure#Penn Place Building
CBS Philly

‘Unamerican And Unacceptable’: Gov. Tom Wolf Says Potential Overturning Of Roe V. Wade Puts Right To Make Own, Private Medical Decisions At Risk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf addressed access to abortion and protection over women’s right to choose on Wednesday morning. Wolf was joined by members of Planned Parenthood in Philadelphia, where he said abortion must remain safe and legal. “I am very angry, angry because today the right to bodily autonomy, the right that has been enshrined in law for more than a generation, is under attack,” Wolf said. “I am angry because the right to privacy is under attack. I am angry because the rights of women in this nation are under attack and I am angry because the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Gregory Vellner

New Road Plan Helps Nesting Eagles

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Concern a $640 million road project threatens the livelihood of bald eagles nesting nearby, the Pennsylvania Transpiration Department says it will pump the brakes and undertake measures to protect the once-endangered species from harmful noise and visibility commotion.
HARRISBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Tioga County Pa. bridge closed for emergency repair work

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — PennDOT is advising motorists that the bridge carrying Route 2027 over Canoe Camp Creek in Richmond Township, Tioga County, for emergency repair work. According to PennDOT, the bridge was closed today, Thursday, May 5, 2022, after an inspection determined there was undermining of the abutment jacket and the original abutment. […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
Hazleton Times

Hazleton Times

653
Followers
846
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Hazleton, PA News, Sports, and Events

 https://www.hazletontimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy