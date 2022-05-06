Matthews lands sponorship from Community Bank

Former Pittston Area and Temple star Brandon Matthews sports the Community Bank logo on his shirt. Submitted photo

Community Bank has announced its sponsorship of former Pittston Area star Brandon Matthews.

Matthews competed in the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship this week, missing the cut after following a first round even-par 70 with a second round 7-over 70 on Saturday.

Born in Pittston, Matthews grew up playing golf, winning multiple awards for his athleticism and skills. He played golf throughout college and began his professional career after graduating from Temple University in 2016 with a degree in adult and organizational development.

“We are proud to support Brandon during his time on the 2022 PGA Tour,” Community Bank President of PA Banking Barbara Maculloch said. “As a native Pennsylvanian, Brandon represents all that Community Bank stands for, and we are honored to sponsor him for the PGA Tour and wish him the best of luck during this year’s competition.”

According to a press release: part of Community Bank’s mission is to strengthen the communities it serves through financial support, in-kind donations and volunteer service. As one of Newsweek’s America’s Most Trusted Companies, it was important for Community Bank to sponsor Matthews to support the hometown golfer and show the bank’s commitment to the communities that place their trust in the bank every day. In 2021, Community Bank branches contributed more than $2.3 million in donations, grants and sponsorships, including more than $450,000 in donations to organizations in the Pennsylvania area.

Matthews first received global media attention for an act of kindness toward a fan with special needs. While hitting a putt to extend a playoff at the 2019 Argentina Open, a fan had a vocal outburst that distracted Matthews and caused him to miss the putt, and ultimately an invitation to the 2020 Open Championship. Upon learning that the fan was an adult male with down syndrome, Matthews immediately asked tournament organizers to help make an introduction.

The photos of Matthews hugging the fan and providing him with signed memorabilia went viral around the world. Since then, Matthews has been steadily climbing the ranks of professional golf. He was the 2020-21 Player of the Year on PGA Tour Latin America after a season that included two victories. In 2022, on the Korn Ferry Tour, Matthews has already won the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard in Bogota, Colombia, and posted a runner-up finish at the Panama Championship.

Currently fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour Order of Merit, Matthews is on pace to join the PGA Tour full-time for the 2022-23 season beginning in September.

“Anyone who knows me well knows just how much the communities and people of Pennsylvania mean to me,” Matthews said. “The opportunity to partner with the hometown brand of Community Bank is surreal. I am honored to represent the brand, inside and outside the ropes.”