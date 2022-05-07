ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PepperHarrow Farm returns to Farmers Market weeks after tornado

By Natalie Paynter
 3 days ago

WINTERSET, Iowa — Two months have passed since an EF-4 tornado touched down in Madison County and devastated PepperHarrow Farm in Winterset, but the farm’s owners refuse to let the damage damper their spirits

“We’re remaining positive, trying to keep that mentality that it’s one step at a time,” said PepperHarrow Farm owner Jenn O’Neal. “It’s okay. Recovery doesn’t have to happen fast. We’re on a journey here and just putting one foot in front of the other.”

The O’Neals are in the process of rebuilding part of PepperHarrow, most notably their lavender distilling work space. However, they say the cold and wet spring has become as much of a set back in recovery as the tornado itself.

O’Neal said they have thought of new ways to keep the farm productive while dealing with the collateral damage of the tornado.

“We’re trying to be a little bit more creative this year. We have potted plants, cut flower starts, and little things we’ve never had in the past,” O’Neal said. “Some of our lavender products are also going to help us bridge the gap between not having quite as many flowers as we typically have this time of year.”

O’Neal said they are making progress in rebuilding and replanting. They say the donations to their GoFundMe after the storm went a long way into their recovery, and are thankful to everyone who donated.

PepperHarrow will be at opening weekend for the Des Moines farmers market this Saturday.

WHO 13

Three Des Moines high school students shot at prom afterparty

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting at a crowded after-prom party that left three Roosevelt High School students injured. Officers responded to the 400 block of Foster Drive just after midnight on Sunday. When they got to the home in the Linden Heights neighborhood, they found a 17-year-old woman and […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Warm weather leads to more yardwork across Iowa

AMES, IOWA — As the weather warms up during the weekend and the threat of severe storms evaporates, Iowans will head outdoors and tend to yards, trees and plants. Reiman Gardens’ annual plant sale runs through Sunday, but has already experienced a steady stream of people looking for their latest gardening project. “People started looking […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Homicide investigation in Ames after man found shot to death

AMES, Iowa – Police in Ames are investigating a homicide after a man with multiple gunshot wounds was discovered dead early Monday morning. Multiple calls came in to police around 4:39 a.m. about gunshots heard east of Wheeler Street, according to the Ames Police Department. Just a few minutes after, officers found a man deceased […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

