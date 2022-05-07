ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford: Hornets relegated from Premier League

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatford have been relegated from the Premier League after Wilfried Zaha's first-half penalty secured a deserved victory for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Defeat by Burnley last week had left the Hornets 12 points adrift of safety with four games remaining and Palace sent their former manager Roy Hodgson's side straight...

www.bbc.com

